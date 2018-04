Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores:

Apr. 5 – Thursday

North Stokes Baseball vs. Villa Angela – St. Joseph: Won 15-0

County Track Meet @ South Stokes: Girls – West Stokes (57.5), North Stokes (53.5), South Stokes (23); Boys – West Stokes (64.5), South Stokes (60), North Stokes (33.5)

South Stokes Softball vs. West Stokes: Won 7-1

West Stokes Tennis @ Forsyth County Day: Lost 7-2

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse vs. Southlake CS: Lost 16-6

Apr. 6 – Friday

North Stokes Baseball vs. Patrick County: Won 3-1

South Stokes Baseball vs. West Davidson: Lost 4-0

West Stokes Baseball @ North Surry: Lost 6-0

North Stokes Softball vs. North Davidson: Lost 2-0

South Stokes Soccer vs. Starmount: Won 6-0

Apr. 7 – Saturday

North Stokes Track @ ASU Invitational (Boone, N.C.): Canceled

Apr. 9 – Monday

North & South Stokes Golf @ Pine Knolls Golf Course vs. Conference Teams: No results

West Stokes Golf @ Yadkin County Country Club: No results

West Stokes Softball vs. East Surry: Won 3-1

North Stokes Baseball vs. Salem Baptist Christian: Won 4-1

South Stokes Softball vs. Forbush: Lost 12-3

West Stokes Soccer vs. Surry Central: Won 9-0

Apr. 10 – Tuesday

North Stokes Baseball @ Mount Airy: Won 7-2

West Stokes Tennis vs. North Surry: Won 7-2

South Stokes Baseball @ East Surry: Lost 4-0

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse vs. SW Guilford: Lost 9-7

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse @ Mount Tabor: Won 11-1

South Stokes Soccer vs. North Stokes: South Won 9-0

West Stokes Baseball vs. Atkins: 6 p.m. Won 13-8

Scheduled

Apr. 12 – Thursday

North Stokes Track vs. Winston-Salem Prep & East Surry: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Track @ Bishop McGuinness: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Track @ Surry Central vs. North Surry & Forbush: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse vs. RJ Reynolds (Sr. Night): 5:30 p.m.

South Stokes Softball vs. Glenn: 6 p.m.

Apr. 13 – Friday

North Stokes Baseball vs. Mount Airy: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball @ Atkins: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer vs. Mount Airy: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Soccer vs. Bishop McGuiness: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Softball @ Southwest Guilford: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Softball @ East Surry: 7 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball vs. East Surry: 7 p.m.

Apr. 14 – Saturday

West Stokes Softball vs. Alexander Central: 10:40 a.m.

West Stokes Softball vs. Owen:

West Stokes Baseball vs. South Stokes: 2 p.m.

Apr. 16 – Monday

North Stokes & South Stokes Golf vs. Conference @ Hemlock Golf Course: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Track vs. Forbush: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Golf vs. Conference @ Mount Airy Country Club: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball @ Surry Central: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Softball @ Atkins: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse @ Davie: 5:30 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer @ East Wilkes: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ Carver: 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 – Tuesday

North Stokes Baseball vs. East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Softball vs. North Surry: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Softball vs. Forsyth Country Day: 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. (Double Header)

North Stokes Soccer vs. Bishop McGuinness: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Soccer vs. East Surry: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer vs. Mount Tabor: 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 – Wednesday

North Stokes Baseball @ Surry Central: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Softball vs. West Stokes: 5 p.m.

South Stokes Softball vs. North Wilkes: 6:30 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball @ Mount Tabor: 7 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

West Stokes freshman Tori Tucker had three hits and knocked in all three runs in a 3-1 win over East Surry on Monday.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WS-Softball-Tori-Tucker-MM-1.jpg West Stokes freshman Tori Tucker had three hits and knocked in all three runs in a 3-1 win over East Surry on Monday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Team Flight AAU team from Southeastern Middle won first place in the Boone Roundball Classic division in Boone, N.C. Members of the team are: Kendal Casper, Nadia Hairston, Sage Stovall, Carly Haynes, Amelia Bonner, Kalashia Fulp, Mklinely Barcy and coaches Rodney Matthews, Scot Joyce, and Corey Wood.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Team-Flight-AAU-First-Place-1.jpg Team Flight AAU team from Southeastern Middle won first place in the Boone Roundball Classic division in Boone, N.C. Members of the team are: Kendal Casper, Nadia Hairston, Sage Stovall, Carly Haynes, Amelia Bonner, Kalashia Fulp, Mklinely Barcy and coaches Rodney Matthews, Scot Joyce, and Corey Wood. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

North Stokes Autumn Martin pitched well in a 2-0 loss to powerhouse North Davidson on Friday.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_NS-Softball-Autumn-Martin-1.jpg North Stokes Autumn Martin pitched well in a 2-0 loss to powerhouse North Davidson on Friday. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

West Stokes ladies lacrosse club team recorded an 11-1 victory over Mount Tabor on Tuesday.