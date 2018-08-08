Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., July 31, the winners were (from L to R): Dicky Eubanks, Frank Rogers, Doug Gordon and W. D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were Mo Chilton, Doug Gordon and Wade Pettus. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., July 31, the winners were (from L to R): Dicky Eubanks, Frank Rogers, Doug Gordon and W. D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were Mo Chilton, Doug Gordon and Wade Pettus. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_38678785_1816088608508167_2041429227445682176_n.jpg At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., July 31, the winners were (from L to R): Dicky Eubanks, Frank Rogers, Doug Gordon and W. D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were Mo Chilton, Doug Gordon and Wade Pettus. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. Courtesy photo