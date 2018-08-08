Posted on by

Riverview Results


At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., July 31, the winners were (from L to R): Dicky Eubanks, Frank Rogers, Doug Gordon and W. D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were Mo Chilton, Doug Gordon and Wade Pettus. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.


Courtesy photo

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., July 31, the winners were (from L to R): Dicky Eubanks, Frank Rogers, Doug Gordon and W. D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were Mo Chilton, Doug Gordon and Wade Pettus. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., July 31, the winners were (from L to R): Dicky Eubanks, Frank Rogers, Doug Gordon and W. D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were Mo Chilton, Doug Gordon and Wade Pettus. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_38678785_1816088608508167_2041429227445682176_n.jpgAt the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., July 31, the winners were (from L to R): Dicky Eubanks, Frank Rogers, Doug Gordon and W. D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were Mo Chilton, Doug Gordon and Wade Pettus. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:00 pm |    

Gentry named new EMS director

Gentry named new EMS director
11:32 am |    

West Stokes alma mater played at Mount Rushmore

West Stokes alma mater played at Mount Rushmore
1:20 am |    

Brown files for school board

Brown files for school board
comments powered by Disqus