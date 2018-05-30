Stonewall Winners

Pictured are winners of the Thursday morning, 18 hole Captain’s Choice tournament held on May 24, 2018 at Stonewall Golf Course in Germanton. L to R: Frank Rogers, Larry Clauer, Tom Long and Butch Clark. The team scored 11 under par. Close to pins were: #3-Johnny Vogt, #6-Butch Clark, #8-Jeff Tingle, #13- John McLaughtery, Jr., #18-Jeff Tingle.

In the 9 hole afternoon tournament winners (not pictured) were: N. Nowell, Todd Carter, Jason Mullins and Mark Williams. This team scored 8 under par. Close to pins were: #3-Mark Williams, #6-Derek Ward, #8-Jason Kiger.