Posted on by

Riverview Results


At Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., May 15, the winners were (from L to R): Hawk Harrelson, Rusty Snow, Danny Pope and Lester Parris. Closest to the pin winners were Lester Parris, Tommy Bray and Bubba Mayes. 50 players participated. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information


Courtesy photo

At Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., May 15, the winners were (from L to R): Hawk Harrelson, Rusty Snow, Danny Pope and Lester Parris. Closest to the pin winners were Lester Parris, Tommy Bray and Bubba Mayes. 50 players participated. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information

At Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., May 15, the winners were (from L to R): Hawk Harrelson, Rusty Snow, Danny Pope and Lester Parris. Closest to the pin winners were Lester Parris, Tommy Bray and Bubba Mayes. 50 players participated. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_32752056_2091120104498283_4888279846410518528_n.jpgAt Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., May 15, the winners were (from L to R): Hawk Harrelson, Rusty Snow, Danny Pope and Lester Parris. Closest to the pin winners were Lester Parris, Tommy Bray and Bubba Mayes. 50 players participated. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:54 am |    

Meet Me on Main set for June 2

Meet Me on Main set for June 2
10:00 am |    

Local teacher’s social media post goes viral

Local teacher’s social media post goes viral
9:20 am |    

Arrests in Stokes

Arrests in Stokes
comments powered by Disqus