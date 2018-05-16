Riverview Results

At Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., May 15, the winners were (from L to R): Hawk Harrelson, Rusty Snow, Danny Pope and Lester Parris. Closest to the pin winners were Lester Parris, Tommy Bray and Bubba Mayes. 50 players participated. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information

At Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., May 15, the winners were (from L to R): Hawk Harrelson, Rusty Snow, Danny Pope and Lester Parris. Closest to the pin winners were Lester Parris, Tommy Bray and Bubba Mayes. 50 players participated. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_32752056_2091120104498283_4888279846410518528_n.jpg At Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., May 15, the winners were (from L to R): Hawk Harrelson, Rusty Snow, Danny Pope and Lester Parris. Closest to the pin winners were Lester Parris, Tommy Bray and Bubba Mayes. 50 players participated. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information Courtesy photo