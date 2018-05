Pictured is the winning team in the 9 hole, Bunny Hop tournament held at Stonewall Golf on May 3. L to R: Justus Morefield, Kim Mounce, Kris Kiser. The team scored 7 under par. Close to pins were; #13 – Mike Tilley, #18 – Hank Harrelson.

