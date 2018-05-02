Posted on by

Stonewall Winners


Winners of the nine hole Bunny Hop at Stonewall Golf Course on Thursday, April 26. L to R: Drew, Tater Smith, Jason Kiger, Kris Kiser.


Pictured are winners of the Thursday morning Senior Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course on April 26. L to R: Grady Throckmorton, Glenn Hawkins, Larry Clauer, Rusty Snow. The team won with eleven under par. Close to pins were: #3-Glenn Hawkins, #6-Jeff Tingle, #8-Mike Parker, #13-Bruce Mabe, #18- Bruce Mabe.


Winners of the nine hole Bunny Hop at Stonewall Golf Course on Thursday, April 26. L to R: Drew, Tater Smith, Jason Kiger, Kris Kiser.

Pictured are winners of the Thursday morning Senior Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course on April 26. L to R: Grady Throckmorton, Glenn Hawkins, Larry Clauer, Rusty Snow. The team won with eleven under par. Close to pins were: #3-Glenn Hawkins, #6-Jeff Tingle, #8-Mike Parker, #13-Bruce Mabe, #18- Bruce Mabe.

Winners of the nine hole Bunny Hop at Stonewall Golf Course on Thursday, April 26. L to R: Drew, Tater Smith, Jason Kiger, Kris Kiser.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_1210.jpgWinners of the nine hole Bunny Hop at Stonewall Golf Course on Thursday, April 26. L to R: Drew, Tater Smith, Jason Kiger, Kris Kiser.

Pictured are winners of the Thursday morning Senior Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course on April 26. L to R: Grady Throckmorton, Glenn Hawkins, Larry Clauer, Rusty Snow. The team won with eleven under par. Close to pins were: #3-Glenn Hawkins, #6-Jeff Tingle, #8-Mike Parker, #13-Bruce Mabe, #18- Bruce Mabe.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_1209.jpgPictured are winners of the Thursday morning Senior Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course on April 26. L to R: Grady Throckmorton, Glenn Hawkins, Larry Clauer, Rusty Snow. The team won with eleven under par. Close to pins were: #3-Glenn Hawkins, #6-Jeff Tingle, #8-Mike Parker, #13-Bruce Mabe, #18- Bruce Mabe.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:21 am |    

Arrests in Stokes

Arrests in Stokes
7:50 am
Updated: 4:18 pm. |    

Candidates sound off at forum

Candidates sound off at forum
12:40 am |    

Francisco Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 year anniversary

Francisco Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 year anniversary
comments powered by Disqus