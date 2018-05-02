Stonewall Winners

Winners of the nine hole Bunny Hop at Stonewall Golf Course on Thursday, April 26. L to R: Drew, Tater Smith, Jason Kiger, Kris Kiser.

Pictured are winners of the Thursday morning Senior Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course on April 26. L to R: Grady Throckmorton, Glenn Hawkins, Larry Clauer, Rusty Snow. The team won with eleven under par. Close to pins were: #3-Glenn Hawkins, #6-Jeff Tingle, #8-Mike Parker, #13-Bruce Mabe, #18- Bruce Mabe.