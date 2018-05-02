Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., April 26, the winning team was (from L to R): Robert Leake, Harvey Young and Buster Mabe (not pictured). Closest to the pin winners were Jud Burns, Tommy Mabe and Gene Love. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

Steve Shelton shot a hole-in-one at Riverview Golf Course on May 1.

The winning team at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., May 1, was (from L to R): Grady Throckmorton, Steve Shelton, Tommy Bray and Steve Stultz. Close to the pin winners were: W.D. Sands, Steve Shelton and Mark Beam. Congratulations to Steve Shelton for getting a hole in one on par 3 hole 7! Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.