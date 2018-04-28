4-H Hunter Education team competes in tournament

Northern Stokes 4-H Hunter Education team recently competed in the District 7 Hunter Skills Tournament at Hunting Creek Preserve in Harmony, NC. The tournament is sponsored by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and is designed to showcase skills in archery, rifle, trap and hunter skills which includes hunter safety, wildlife identification and orienteering. Forty-nine teams representing 20 different high schools competed in the senior division. Competing as a 4-H team, North Stokes was well represented and several of the northern Stokes 4-H team members had personal bests during the event.The trap team of Matt Bullins, Nash Dodson, Jacob Bullins, Tanner Sizemore and Justin Bullins brought home the first ever trophy for the team with their third place finish overall in the trap event. The team shot an impressive 960 missing only four out of 100 clay targets. The day was capped off by Jacob Bullins finishing second in the trap event shootout.

“It takes a tremendous effort to compete in these events,” said 4-H instructor Ben Hall. “The participants have spent countless hours on the practice field honing their skills and in the classroom learning hunter safety and wildlife identification. We appreciate everyone that has supported our fundraising efforts this year and would especially like to thank; Jesse Moore, The Sam and Pam Hooker Foundation, North Carolina Farm Bureau, NRA Foundation, Hall Oil & Propane, Dan River Restaurant, Bolen HVAC, Lucky M Taxidermy, The Budd Group and Mickey Hicks Grading for their support of the team.”

Participating in the District 7 Hunter Skills Tournament were: (Archery) Clayton Utt, Sarah Schubert, Shawn Brindle, Savanah Williams, Abigail White, Justin Bullins, Lucas Utt. Tanner Sizemore and Matt Bullins. (Rifle) Clayton Utt, Shawn Brindle, Abigail White, Laney Brandel, Sarah Russell, Tanner Bovender, Matt Bullins, Tanner Sizemore and Barrett Mabe. (Hunter Skills) Sarah Russell, Laney Brandel, Clayton Utt, Sarah Schubert, Savannah Williams, Abigail White, Destiny Myers, Tanner Sizemore, Justin Bullins and Barrett Mabe. (Shotgun) Clayton Utt, Shawn Brindle, Laney Brandel and Corey Bullins.

Northern Stokes 4-H Hunter Education team finished with several personal bests at the District 7 Hunter Skills Tournament in Harmony, NC. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Picture-2018.jpg Northern Stokes 4-H Hunter Education team finished with several personal bests at the District 7 Hunter Skills Tournament in Harmony, NC. Courtesy photo