Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., April 12, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Jud Burns, Jerry Kellam, Lester Parris and Glenn Smith. Closest to the pin winners were Hawk Harrelson, Lee Kiser and Jerry Kellam. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_30629726_2075557989387828_4676573924773855232_n.jpg At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., April 12, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Jud Burns, Jerry Kellam, Lester Parris and Glenn Smith. Closest to the pin winners were Hawk Harrelson, Lee Kiser and Jerry Kellam. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. Courtesy photos