Stonewall Winners


Pictured is the winning team for the Thursday morning, Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf on April 19. Team members L to R: Grady Throckmorton, Mel Montgomery, Butch Clark, Alvin Vaden. The team scored 12 under par in the 18 hole contest. Close to pin winners were: #3- John McCleathery, Jr., #6-Larry Young, #8-Grady Throckmorton, #13-Alvin Vaden, #18 -Butch Clark


Courtesy photo

