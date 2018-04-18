Posted on by

Stonewall Winners


Pictured are winners of the 18 hole, Captain’s Choice tournament held each Thursday at Stonewall Golf Course. This open tournament to seniors 50 and above begins at 9 a.m. during summer months. Team members, L to R: Johnny Vogt, Glen Hawkins, Tom Long, Benny Stoltz. The team score was 10 under par. Close to pins were: #3 - Johnny Vogt, #6 - Carol Wiles, #8 - Terry Moffet, #13-Johnny Vogt, #18 - Larry Young.


Courtesy photos

Pictured are winners of the 9 hole, Thursday afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament played on April 12. Winning team members were: Matt Oakley, Dylan Mounce, Chad Stoltz and DW Shaw. Close to pins were: #3 - Dylan Mounce, #6 - Mark Williams, #8 Daryl Richardson.


Courtesy photos

Pictured are winners of the 18 hole, Captain’s Choice tournament held each Thursday at Stonewall Golf Course. This open tournament to seniors 50 and above begins at 9 a.m. during summer months. Team members, L to R: Johnny Vogt, Glen Hawkins, Tom Long, Benny Stoltz. The team score was 10 under par. Close to pins were: #3 – Johnny Vogt, #6 – Carol Wiles, #8 – Terry Moffet, #13-Johnny Vogt, #18 – Larry Young.

Pictured are winners of the 9 hole, Thursday afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament played on April 12. Winning team members were: Matt Oakley, Dylan Mounce, Chad Stoltz and DW Shaw. Close to pins were: #3 – Dylan Mounce, #6 – Mark Williams, #8 Daryl Richardson.

Pictured are winners of the 18 hole, Captain’s Choice tournament held each Thursday at Stonewall Golf Course. This open tournament to seniors 50 and above begins at 9 a.m. during summer months. Team members, L to R: Johnny Vogt, Glen Hawkins, Tom Long, Benny Stoltz. The team score was 10 under par. Close to pins were: #3 – Johnny Vogt, #6 – Carol Wiles, #8 – Terry Moffet, #13-Johnny Vogt, #18 – Larry Young.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_1206-1-.jpgPictured are winners of the 18 hole, Captain’s Choice tournament held each Thursday at Stonewall Golf Course. This open tournament to seniors 50 and above begins at 9 a.m. during summer months. Team members, L to R: Johnny Vogt, Glen Hawkins, Tom Long, Benny Stoltz. The team score was 10 under par. Close to pins were: #3 – Johnny Vogt, #6 – Carol Wiles, #8 – Terry Moffet, #13-Johnny Vogt, #18 – Larry Young. Courtesy photos

Pictured are winners of the 9 hole, Thursday afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament played on April 12. Winning team members were: Matt Oakley, Dylan Mounce, Chad Stoltz and DW Shaw. Close to pins were: #3 – Dylan Mounce, #6 – Mark Williams, #8 Daryl Richardson.
https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_1207-1-.jpgPictured are winners of the 9 hole, Thursday afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament played on April 12. Winning team members were: Matt Oakley, Dylan Mounce, Chad Stoltz and DW Shaw. Close to pins were: #3 – Dylan Mounce, #6 – Mark Williams, #8 Daryl Richardson. Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:01 am
Updated: 11:28 am. |    

County commissioner candidates respond to questions

County commissioner candidates respond to questions
2:00 am |    

Wanted in Stokes

Wanted in Stokes
11:05 pm |    

Anticipation growing for Special Olympics

Anticipation growing for Special Olympics
comments powered by Disqus