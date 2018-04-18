Stonewall Winners

Pictured are winners of the 18 hole, Captain’s Choice tournament held each Thursday at Stonewall Golf Course. This open tournament to seniors 50 and above begins at 9 a.m. during summer months. Team members, L to R: Johnny Vogt, Glen Hawkins, Tom Long, Benny Stoltz. The team score was 10 under par. Close to pins were: #3 – Johnny Vogt, #6 – Carol Wiles, #8 – Terry Moffet, #13-Johnny Vogt, #18 – Larry Young.

Pictured are winners of the 9 hole, Thursday afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament played on April 12. Winning team members were: Matt Oakley, Dylan Mounce, Chad Stoltz and DW Shaw. Close to pins were: #3 – Dylan Mounce, #6 – Mark Williams, #8 Daryl Richardson.