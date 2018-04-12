Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thur., April 5, the winners were (from L to R): W.D. Sands, Buster Mabe, Ron Lawson and Jerry Befort. Closest to the flag winners were Ken Priddy, Jerry Williams and W.D. Sands. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., April 10, the winning team was (from L to R): Frank Rogers, Sonny Branch, Jessie Sams and Larry Young. Closest to par 3 flags were W.D. Sands, Tommy Mabe and Ken Priddy. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.