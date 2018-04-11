Posted on by

Stonewall Winners


Pictured are winners of the 9 hole Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf, Thursday afternoon. L to R: Cody Rothrock, Daryl Richardson, Kris Kiser, Jason Mullens. Close to pins were: #13 - Rusty Snow, #18 - Randy Smith.


Courtesy photos

It was a playoff ending in the 18 hole Captain’s Choice tournament, held at Stonewall golf on Thursday morning, April 5. Pictured are the playoff winners L to R: Harvey Jessup, Jesse Sams, Johnny Vogt, John McClearty, Jr. The tie score was 12 under par. Close to pins were: 3,6,& 8 wins were Larry Clauer, #8 - John McClearty, #13- Jeff Tingle.


Courtesy photos

