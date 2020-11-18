DANBURY — Senior Levi Collins is a two-sport athlete at North Stokes who plays football and wrestles. Those teams are more like family, Collins says, where everyone works hard and has a good time in the process.
Collins has wrestled for three years and has accumulated an overall record of 61-26. He earned Northwest 1A and All-County for three seasons and has finished second in the individual conference tournament for all three seasons as well. Collins qualified for the 1A West Regional Championships each season and was knocked out in the third round of the consolation finals last year.
In football, the defensive back recorded 74 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery last year. Collins helped the Vikings finish 4-7 overall, the most wins in the program since 2015.
The Stokes News caught up with Collins, who plans to attend college and become a welder, and allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite subject: Auto tech
Biggest influence on your life and why: Ricky Bobby, because I like to go fast.
Favorite TV show: “Longmire”
Favorite music: Morgan Wallen
Favorite sport: Wrestling
Website you visit most often: Canvas
Best single day of the year and why: July 4: America, that’s why!
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate
Pets: A bunch of dogs
Special about the place you have grown up: It’s in the middle of nowhere and everyone knows one another.
Most likely to be famous for: Doing crazy stuff.
Favorite teacher/coach and why: (Nichols) Brandes because he makes you work hard and makes it enjoyable.
Dream vacation: Tennessee
Dream job: Pipe line welder
Hobbies: Working on trucks.
Hardest lesson you’ve ever learned: Women are always right.
Favorite athlete and why: Jordan Burroughs, because he’s great at what he does and he’s humble.
Best thing about you: The mullet.
