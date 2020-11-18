DANBURY — Senior Levi Collins is a two-sport athlete at North Stokes who plays football and wrestles. Those teams are more like family, Collins says, where everyone works hard and has a good time in the process.

Collins has wrestled for three years and has accumulated an overall record of 61-26. He earned Northwest 1A and All-County for three seasons and has finished second in the individual conference tournament for all three seasons as well. Collins qualified for the 1A West Regional Championships each season and was knocked out in the third round of the consolation finals last year.