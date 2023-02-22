KERNERSVILLE – North Stokes’ girls’ basketball team continues its’ dream season with a convincing 46-20 win over No. 15 North Carolina Leadership Academy (19-6) on Tuesday in the first round of the state 1A playoffs.

The No. 18 seed Vikings have won 17 games and won its’ first playoff game in nearly 20 years. According to Maxpreps.com, the Vikings have only had three winning seasons, including this year, and the most wins in a season was during the 2009-10 school year with 15. This is only the sixth time that the team has made the playoffs in the same time span.