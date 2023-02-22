KERNERSVILLE – North Stokes’ girls’ basketball team continues its’ dream season with a convincing 46-20 win over No. 15 North Carolina Leadership Academy (19-6) on Tuesday in the first round of the state 1A playoffs.
The No. 18 seed Vikings have won 17 games and won its’ first playoff game in nearly 20 years. According to Maxpreps.com, the Vikings have only had three winning seasons, including this year, and the most wins in a season was during the 2009-10 school year with 15. This is only the sixth time that the team has made the playoffs in the same time span.
North Stokes’ defense held the home team to two first quarter points and held a 7-2 advantage after one quarter of play.
The Falcons were able to outscore the Vikings in the second frame, but the visitors still held a slim 13-10 lead going into the half.
North Stokes used a strong third quarter from guard Lexie Knight to extend their margin to 27-19 going into the last period play. Knight recorded eight points in the frame.
The Vikings ran away with the fourth quarter by outscoring NCLA 19-1. Four North Stokes players scored in the period with Leigha Wyrick and Tela Wright scoring six points each, Caroline Mabe adding five, and freshman Gabbi Greer tallying two.
Greer led the Vikings with 12 points, Knight had 11, and Wyrick nine in the win. The Falcons’ Emmy Guldberg scored 12 of her team’s 20 points with six coming from the charity stripe.
North Stokes made eight three-pointers in the game with N. C. Leadership making zero.
The Vikings will travel to No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (23-4) on Thursday for a second round matchup. The Villains beat No. 31 Hayesville (8-17) on Tuesday 54-15.