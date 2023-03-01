WALNUTCOVE – Blake Hughes, which attends Stokes Early College and plays baseball for South Stokes, extended his playing career next season after he signed his letter-of-intent to play for Rockingham County Community College.
“I’m feeling great, just knowing that I get to play two more years of baseball, it’s just feels really good to me,” said the right-hander. “He (coach Daniel Huff) made it sound really good, they don’t hold a lot of kids on the roster, so that will give me more opportunities to get on the field.”
The senior plays first base, pitches, and some outfield. He helped the Sauras to an overall 17-7 record last year and a Northwest 1A Conference Championship with an 11-1 mark. South Stokes won the conference tournament and advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA State 1A Playoffs.
Hughes recorded a .289 on base percentage with 14 runs scored and 12 RBIs. He made seven appearances on the mound with nine strikeouts in eight innings pitched. Blake’s defense was key to the Sauras’ season with 72 putouts, and five assists and a .975 fielding percentage.
“Blake is a very hard-working young man and leads by the way he practices, the way he plays, the way he works, and the way he carries himself on and off the field,” said Saura coach Shane Worth. “He is a very coachable young man, and I think that will help him get on the field at Rockingham. He will do really well. It’s a good fit for him, it’s a good program, and he will get an opportunities to get on the field early.”
Hughes has played travel ball for 4G3, Carolina Rockies, the Warriors, and the Bulldogs out of Lake Norman. He will major in criminal justice with hoping to transfer and continuing playing baseball and getting his bachelor’s degree in the program.
Blake is the son of Billy Hughes and Angie LeRoy.
“I think it’s a great choice for Blake and it’s close to home,” said his mother Angie with a smile. “I’ve heard really good things about the school and about the baseball program. I met with the coaches and was really impressed with him and the opportunities that Blake will get.”
Rockingham Community College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III and is a member of Region X Carolinas Virginia Conference.