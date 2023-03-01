WALNUTCOVE – Blake Hughes, which attends Stokes Early College and plays baseball for South Stokes, extended his playing career next season after he signed his letter-of-intent to play for Rockingham County Community College.

“I’m feeling great, just knowing that I get to play two more years of baseball, it’s just feels really good to me,” said the right-hander. “He (coach Daniel Huff) made it sound really good, they don’t hold a lot of kids on the roster, so that will give me more opportunities to get on the field.”