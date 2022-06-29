KING – West Stokes’ Mason Howell’s dream of playing college baseball became a reality last month when the left-handed pitcher signed to play at Pitt Community College after considering Bluefield State College, Surry Community College, Brevard College, among a few others.
“I love the location of the school and that sealed the deal for me,” said Howell. “I really like Coach (Tommy) Eason, he seems really cool and all of the other coaches were very helpful too.
“It’s a little further away from home, but somewhere I would enjoy staying. It’s just the best fit for me.”
Howell helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference championship. Last season, the lefty threw 31 innings, gave up six earned runs, recorded 56 strikeouts, and had an ERA of 1.36. West finished 10-3 (9-2) and Howell was named the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year.
This season the Wildcats finished 19-6 overall and 9-1 in the Mid-State 2A Conference. The Cats was the runner-up in the conference tournament and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. He pitched 41 innings and had 84 strikeouts with a 6-1 record earning All-County and All-Conference.
“Mason has been a centerpiece to the West Stokes baseball program for four years,” said Wildcat coach Josh VanMeter. “Going into the playoffs he had thrown the most innings, had the top ERA, and led the conference in strikeouts. Certainly, a guy we depended on heavily. We felt good and confident every time we handed him the ball.
“I think the situation he is stepping into at Pitt is a perfect situation for him. Pitt prides themselves on pitching and I think he is going to step in and find quality coaches that is going to allow him to develop as a player and student athlete. I couldn’t be happier for Mason and what he will bring to the Pitt program.”
He has been playing baseball since the age of six and played for several travel teams including U.S. Elite, the Dirtbags, and now Team Elite.
Howell has volunteered for the Special Olympics and will major in Business Management after highly considering the school’s horticulture department.
He is the son of Michael and Michelle Howell of King.
“We are excited for Mason, it’s been a dream of his since he was young,” said his mother. “I went to close-by ECU (East Carolina University), so I was all for it because if felt very familiar to me. When we left, he said this is where he wanted to be. It’s a little far from home, but I think it will be good for him.”
Pitt Community College is located in Greenville, N.C. The school is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II playing in the Region 10 Conference.