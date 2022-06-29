KING – West Stokes’ Mason Howell’s dream of playing college baseball became a reality last month when the left-handed pitcher signed to play at Pitt Community College after considering Bluefield State College, Surry Community College, Brevard College, among a few others.

“I love the location of the school and that sealed the deal for me,” said Howell. “I really like Coach (Tommy) Eason, he seems really cool and all of the other coaches were very helpful too.