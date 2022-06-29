With the help of area coaches and media, The Stokes News has released the 2021-22 All-County Softball team.

South and West Stokes had remarkable seasons with the Sauras finishing as the 1A West Regional Runner-ups and the Wildcats as the 2A West Regional Runner-ups. The Wildcats (20-6-1) won the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship and the conference tournament championship. The Sauras (21-8) placed third in a tough Northwest 1A Conference, but then won the conference tournament championship. The Vikings finished the season at 7-14 and a sixth-place finish in the conference.