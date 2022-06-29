With the help of area coaches and media, The Stokes News has released the 2021-22 All-County Softball team.
South and West Stokes had remarkable seasons with the Sauras finishing as the 1A West Regional Runner-ups and the Wildcats as the 2A West Regional Runner-ups. The Wildcats (20-6-1) won the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship and the conference tournament championship. The Sauras (21-8) placed third in a tough Northwest 1A Conference, but then won the conference tournament championship. The Vikings finished the season at 7-14 and a sixth-place finish in the conference.
Natalie Jones (Sr.) – West Stokes
Jones was voted the Best of Prep Softball player that covers Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, East Wilkes area, and Carroll County, Va. She starred from the mound and at the plate. Jones finished 20-6 and had an ERA of 1.14 with 123 strikeouts. She batted .361 with two doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, and 38 RBIs. Jones was the Mid-State 2A Pitcher of the Year and was voted onto the All-District 5 team. Jones signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at Radford University.
Kaylee Hobgood (Sr.) – West Stokes
Hobgood batted .603 on the season and had an on base percentage of .641. She scored 32 runs with seven doubles, a Wildcat record of nine triples in a season, and 16 RBIs. Hobgood stole 35 bases on the season and tied Brandi Ingram (09) for second on the career stolen base list with 75. She was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference and All-District 5. Hobgood signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at Wingate University.
Madison Wilson (Jr.) – South Stokes
Wilson was the Sauras leadoff hitter and starting pitcher. She led the team with a .619 batting average with an on base percentage of .695. Wilson scored a team leading 40 runs with six doubles, four triples, and had 18 RBIs. Wilson pitched 98 innings and finished the season at 11-6. She had 161 strikeouts with an ERA of 2.07. She was voted Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-District 5.
Brittany Murphy (Sr.) – North Stokes
Murray was the most consistent hitter on the Vikings’ roster. She batted .577 on the season with an on base percentage of .620. She led the team with 41 hits, scored 25 runs, and had 26 stolen bases. Murray had an ERA of 0.76 with a 3-2 record in 11 appearances. She pitched 37 innings and had 23 strikeouts. She was voted Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-District 5.
Rebecca Amos (Fr.) – South Stokes
Amos started her high school career off with a bang. She batted second in the lineup with a batting average of .412 and an on base percentage of .536. Amos scored 32 runs, hit three doubles, and had 18 RBIs. She was voted Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-District 5.
Cirstin Calloway (Sr.) – West Stokes
Calloway batted .478 on the season with an on base percentage of .545. She scored 12 runs with seven doubles, two triples, crushed three home runs, and had 20 RBIs. Calloway was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference and All-District 5. She signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Sydney Patterson (Soph.) – South Stokes
Patterson batted in the third spot for the Sauras with a .426 batting average. She had an on base percentage of .573 with 30 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, and two home runs. Patterson had 44 RBIs with a team leading six sacrifices. She was voted Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-District 5.
Christa Moore (Sr.) – West Stokes
Moore batted .358 on the season with an on base percentage of .430. She scored 19 runs with six doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 29 RBIs. The shortstop was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference and All-District 5. Moore signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at the University of Mount Olive.
Ryleigh Pinnix (Fr.) – South Stokes
The freshman started every game and batted .375 on the season with a .562 on base percentage. Pinnix led the team with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. She scored 23 runs and had four doubles. Pinnix was voted Northwest 1A All-Conference Honorable Mention and to the All-District 5 team.
Mya Sheppard (Sr.) – North Stokes
Sheppard was a versatile player for the Vikings. She caught and played third base during the season. Sheppard batted .299 on the season with a .338 on base percentage. She scored 15 runs, hit 10 doubles, 3 triples, three home runs, and had 11 RBIs and three stolen bases. Sheppard was voted Northwest 1A Honorable Mention.
Ashlynn Cox (Fr.) – West Stokes
Cox started every game at third base for the Wildcats. She batted .344 with 16 runs, four doubles and knocked in 14 RBIs. Cox was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference and All-District 5.
Addison Flynt (Jr.) – South Stokes
Flynt had a .352 batting average and an overly impressive .647 on base percentage with 13 drawn walks and three hits batsman. She scored eight runs on the season with two doubles, a home run, and 19 RBIs.
Gracelyn Goforth (Sr.) – West Stokes
Goforth had a stellar senior season and had multiple game changing hits throughout the season. She batted .328 with an on base percentage of .451. Goforth scored 20 runs, had two doubles, three triples, a home run, 14 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. She was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference and All-District 5. Goforth signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at the University of Washington.
Mackenzie Smith (Jr.) – South Stokes
The catcher caught every inning for the Sauras this year. Smith’s batting average was below .300, but her on base percentage was a .460. She scored 25 runs, had two doubles, a home run with six RBIs. Smith earned Northwest 1A All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Sydney Dutton (Sr.) – West Stokes
Dutton started slow but finished the season as one of the hottest hitters for the Wildcats. She ended the season with a .308 batting average with an on base percentage of .366. Dutton scored 16 runs with three doubles, two triples, and 16 RBIs. She was voted 2A Mid-State All-Conference.
Olivia Goforth (Soph.) – West Stokes
Goforth started the season slow but had things turned around by the end of the season. The slap-hitter batted .296 on the season but had a .342 on base percentage. She scored 13 runs, had three doubles, and recorded 10 RBIs. Goforth was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference Honorable Mention and to the All-District 5 team.