SPARTA – Barry Hairston Jr., the Northwest 1A Tournament MVP, scored 26 points and teammate Isiah Lash recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as South Stokes beat conference and county-rival North Stokes 72-65 in the championship game of the tournament at Alleghany High School.
“I’m so proud of these young men and the commitment they have given to the program over the past two years,” said South coach Jason Clark. “They are the first to ever win back-to-back conference tournament titles and are hoping that South and North can do some great things in the state playoffs!”
The Sauras trailed 38-27 at one point in the game before mounting a strong comeback in the third quarter and taking a 48-47 led into the final period.
Trailing 22-17 in the second quarter, North Stokes went on a 12-2 run and led 35-27 at halftime. Will Greer led the Vikings with 15 points and Hairston paced the Sauras with 12.
The third quarter was the best for South Stokes as they outscored the Vikings 21-12 in the period. Reserve guard Brendon Bradford was big in the second half for South Stokes with a great defensive effort and scoring five points and dishing out seven assists on the night.
“We never know who it will be each night and tonight Brendon stepped up when others were a little off,” added Clark. “He came up with a big shot for a three and then a steal late. That’s the great thing about us, when others struggle, the team picks them up! This is a great TEAM!”
The Sauras out-rebounded the Vikings 30-28 and forced 17 turnovers from North. South Stokes only had eight turnovers in the contest.
Hairston added seven rebounds and five assists to his score totals and shooting guard Jonah Fie scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Greer made three three-pointers and led the Vikings with 22 points and five rebounds. Samuel Collins, the conference player of the year, added 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while Michael Mabe recorded 13 points and six rebounds.
Along with Hairston being named the MVP of the tournament, Lash and Bradford made the All-Tournament Team for South Stokes and Jamison Wood and Greer made the team for North.
Clark and North Stokes’ coach David Anderson were voted co-coaches of the year in the conference.
The Sauras improved to 23-4, including their 91-53 win over Uwharrie Charter in first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. South Stokes will play conference foe, Mount Airy (12-13) in the second round on Thursday at South Stokes. The Vikings (23-5) will travel to Thomasville (23-5) and play the Bulldogs in the second round of the state playoffs.
Scoring Summary (free throws) at Alleghany High School
North Stokes 16 19 12 18 – 65
South Stokes 17 10 21 24 – 72
North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 7 (0-2), Jamison Wood 6 (2-2), Samuel Collins 15 (2-3), Cole Hicks 2 (0-0), Michael Mabe 13 (3-3), Will Greer 22 (3-4). Totals 65 (10-14); 3-pointers (5) – Shemo, Collins, Greer (3).
South Stokes: Barry Hairston Jr. 26 (4-6), Brendon Bradford 5 (0-0), Isiah Lash 20 (2-6), Ethan Moran 4 (2-4), Jonah Fie 11 (0-1), Larsen Gallimore 6 (0-0). Totals 72 (8-17); 3-pointers (4) – Hairston (2), Bradford, Fie.
Final Northwest 1A Conference Final Regular Season Standings