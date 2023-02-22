SPARTA – Barry Hairston Jr., the Northwest 1A Tournament MVP, scored 26 points and teammate Isiah Lash recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as South Stokes beat conference and county-rival North Stokes 72-65 in the championship game of the tournament at Alleghany High School.

“I’m so proud of these young men and the commitment they have given to the program over the past two years,” said South coach Jason Clark. “They are the first to ever win back-to-back conference tournament titles and are hoping that South and North can do some great things in the state playoffs!”