AUGUSTA, GA – Lawsonville fourth-grader Riley Adkins was excited about fulfilling a dream and qualifying for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club last year, but the pre-Masters event was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers said that all 2020 qualifiers would participate in the 2021, event with each golfer competing at the age level that they qualified in, which meant Adkins’ dream of playing at Augusta was still a reality.

“Her experience has been not like any other,” said her father and caddie, Chris Adkins. “They have treated her and the family like professionals. It’s was definitely an unreal experience and Riley has loved every minute of it.”