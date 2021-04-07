AUGUSTA, GA – Lawsonville fourth-grader Riley Adkins was excited about fulfilling a dream and qualifying for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club last year, but the pre-Masters event was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers said that all 2020 qualifiers would participate in the 2021, event with each golfer competing at the age level that they qualified in, which meant Adkins’ dream of playing at Augusta was still a reality.
“Her experience has been not like any other,” said her father and caddie, Chris Adkins. “They have treated her and the family like professionals. It’s was definitely an unreal experience and Riley has loved every minute of it.”
Eighty boys and girls in eight divisions competed in the championships this past weekend. The groups were broken down into four different age and gender divisions (7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15). Scoring was based on a 30-point system with players receiving up to 10 points each for the best drives, closest chips, and nearest putts, with the highest composite score reveling the overall winner in each division. Each golfer had two shots in each area.
Adkins ended up tied for sixth, which was televised live by the Golf Channel Network on Sunday morning.
“We went into the competition with the mindset of don’t beat yourself,” added Chris Adkins. “Riley didn’t hit a bad shot, it was just some weren’t as good as others. In this competition you need skill and lots of luck going your way. She played her game and finished well with the chipping and good putting. Riley has always been a straight driver; it just lacked a little distance.”
Riley’s mother Heather and her 6-yard old brother Jace were also in attendance cheering for her. The family planned to stay for Monday’s Masters practice round after given tickets to the event and a $300 gift card for qualifying for the championship competition.
Riley is coached by former Ledford and North Carolina star Marcy Hart, who played on the LPGA Tour. The young golfer’s plans of playing in the 2022 championships in Augusta will begin on July 19 in a local qualifier at Maple Chase in Winston-Salem.
According to Chris, Riley will take a few weeks off and get back to playing in late April. She doesn’t follower a tour, but likes to bounce around from the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, National Junior Golf Association, and U.S. kids’ events.