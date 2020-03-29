Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Stonewall Golf's weekly Thursday's Captain Choice winners are: Colby Shaw, Grant Hampton, Mike Evans, and AJ Boyd. Closest to pin were AJ Boyd and Blandy Joyce. - Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Stonewall Golf's March 26th 9 a.m. weekly Captain's Choice tournament winners are Johnny Vogt, Brenda Hall and Frank Rogers. Closest to the pin winners were: Frank Rogers (No.3), Mike Tilley (No.6), Jeff Tingle (No.8), Frank Rogers (No.13), and Jeff Tingle (No.18). -

Stonewall Golf Course season opener winners of the nine-hole Captain’s Choice tournament were, from left: Drew Hampton, Kim Mounce, Brian Spainhour and Ron Shaw. The team was 8-under par for the win. Closest to the pin winners were Tim Smith on No. 3, Blandy Joyce on No. 6, and David Nelson on No. 8.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

