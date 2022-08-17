WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce has been playing volleyball since the third grade and is looking forward to her senior season and then graduation next spring.
Mounce, who said she will probably be famous for playing volleyball one day, says playing the sport has allowed her to push herself to be better because there’s always going to be someone better than you.
The outside hitter will help carry a roster with a lot of potential this season. South Stokes finished fifth last season in the Northwest 1A Conference with an overall 8-17 record and 4-8 in league play.
Mounce was second on the team in kills with 160 last year and second in blocks with 26.
She played travel ball for Champion Volleyball Club until she was 17 and then transition to N.C. Power out of Greensboro. She plans to return to Champion for her last season.
Mounce was named All-Conference and All-County during her sophomore and junior seasons. She plans to attend Averett University next fall after verbally committing to play volleyball a few weeks ago. She plans to make it official later this fall when she signs her letter-of-intent.
Mounce wants to become a physical therapist.
The Stokes News caught up with Mounce and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:
Favorite food: Either pizza or Japanese.
Favorite subject in school: Math.
Biggest influence on your life: My mom because she has always supported me in all my sports and been at all my games
Favorite TV show: “Gray’s Anatomy.”
Favorite music: Country.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Website do you visit most often: Tik Tok and Snapchat.
Best single day of the year: Christmas because I love seeing all my family and giving gifts.
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Pets: Two cats, Onyx and Luna.
Special about the place where you grew up: I’ve always lived in Stokes County so all of my memories are from here.
Favorite teacher/coach: Megan Condon, Wesley Diggs, and Glen Cashion. They have pushed me and I have improved so much since they started coaching me. They all know me very well and they know how to make me a better player.
Dream vacation: A beach in Greece.
Hobbies: I like to read on my own time or shop and hang out with friends.
Hardest lesson you’ve ever learned: You can never get time back after it’s gone.
Best thing about you: I’m funny and nice to new people.
Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.