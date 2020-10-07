DANBURY — Senior Rachel Overby is a three-sport athlete at North Stokes and has multiple medals to prove how successful she’s been. She has participates in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track over the past three years.

Her most success avenue has been cross country, where she has been named All-County, All-Conference, and All-Region for the past two seasons including appearances in the state championships each year. If it had not been for an injury after her fourth high school race during her freshman season, surely she would have been three-for-three in all post season awards.