DANBURY — Senior Rachel Overby is a three-sport athlete at North Stokes and has multiple medals to prove how successful she’s been. She has participates in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track over the past three years.
Her most success avenue has been cross country, where she has been named All-County, All-Conference, and All-Region for the past two seasons including appearances in the state championships each year. If it had not been for an injury after her fourth high school race during her freshman season, surely she would have been three-for-three in all post season awards.
Her 2020 Indoor Season has been wiped away by the NCHSAA due to the rescheduling of high school sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been all-conference in the 1000 meter, 1600 meter, 3200 meter, and 4×800 meter relay races in multiple years.
In the outdoor season, Overby has ran in the 200 meter dash, 400 meter, 800 meter, 1600 meter, 3200 meter, and the 4×800 meter relay team.
All-in-all, the Cross-Country captain has earned six individual Northwest 1A All-Conference awards between the three sports and helped the cross-country and indoor teams to conference championship in the 2019-20 school year.
She has been an A Honor Roll student since her sophomore year and is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. The athlete plans to go to college and possibly major in environmental science with hopes of running her own business.
The Stokes News caught up with Overby and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:
What’s your favorite food? My favorite food is anything chocolate.
What’s your favorite subject in school? Art
Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My family has been my biggest influence. They have always supported me.
What’s your favorite TV show? “Criminal Minds”
What kind of music do you enjoy? I enjoy almost any kind of music.
What’s your favorite sport? Track
What website do you visit most often? I am almost always on YouTube.
What’s the best single day of the year and why? The day right after the last day of school. It’s nice to know that you don’t have to go to do school work for a few months.
What’s your favorite ice cream? It’s between mint chocolate chip and cookie dough.
Do you own any pets, if so what? I have a dog named Charlie.
What’s special about the place where you have grown up? I love the fact that it is secluded and peaceful.
What are you most likely to be famous for? I don’t know what I would be famous for.
Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? Jimmy Dillard is my favorite coach. He always seems to want the best for his athletes.
Where would you go on your dream vacation? I would love to go to the Highlands in Scotland.
What’s your dream job? My dream job is to be an entrepreneur and to be my own boss.
What hobbies do you enjoy? My hobbies consist of anything arts and crafts.
What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? The hardest lesson I’ve learned is that you aren’t always going to get where you want to be no matter how hard you try. However, you have to adapt to those changes to move forward and overcome them.
Who’s your favorite athlete and why? I don’t really have a favorite athlete.
What are you looking forward to this year? I am looking forward to graduating and going to college.
What’s the best thing about you? I think my best quality is my determination to always do my best.
What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? My favorite thing about high school is the friends I’ve made. They have really impacted my life in the best way.
What sports do you play, and what motivates you to play them? I run track and cross country. What motivates me to keep running is that it can be rewarding if you do well.
