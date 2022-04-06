OAK HILLS — For the first time in school history, the boys’ golf program at West Stokes claimed its conference championship on Monday.
The new Mid-State 2A Champions beat second place Morehead by 123 strokes on the season.
Topping off the championship was senior Josh Fulk’s first career hole-in-one on hole No. 17.
“Coming into this season my expectations were mixed,” said Wildcat coach Jeff Robertson. “After playing last season during COVID-19 and our losing seniors, my hopes were that my returners would have a chance in the new conference. We had no idea what the other high schools would have or even if they would have a team. With a good mix of our three seniors and underclassman, they jelled and became a team.
“Golf is an individual team, but our players found out that if one of them had a bad round, a teammate would step up. Our seniors — Josh Fulk, Skylar Roberts, and Mayson Cline — along with our lone sophomore, Weston Stover, have given an abundance of maturity to this team. Adding the newbies, freshman Brandon Bowman and Tatum North, has made this season for West Stokes a great ride thus far.”
Bowman led the conference from start to finish with a 163 heading into the conference tournament, to be played April 25 at Oak Hollow Golf Course. Fulk is one stroke behind him with a 164 over five matches played, with a 39 being his best score.
Bowman and Fulk finished tied for first during the teams last regular season match on Monday with a 41 on nine holes. Cline was third with a 44, followed by North (47), Roberts (49), and Stover (54).
Morehead was second with a score of 195, followed by McMichael (201), and T.W. Andrews (239).
Going into the conference tournament, the Wildcats hold the top four spots in the conference with Bowman first, Fulk second, Roberts (174) third, and North (177) fourth. Cline is ranked eighth with a 191 and Stover ranks 16th out of 27 players with a 220.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how far this team can go,” added Robertson. “On to the conference championship and then regionals. We will see where we go from there.”
