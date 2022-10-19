WALNUT COVE – Senior Addison Flynt reached a milestone with South Stokes volleyball team on Thursday with her 1,000th career assist against Elkin in the third set on a kill by teammate Jade Bullins.
The Sauras beat the Elks 3-1 winning their third consecutive game and finishing fourth in the Northwest 1A Conference after starting the season at 0-7.
South beat Elkin 25-18, 25-23, 25-15, and sandwiched a loss in the second set 25-14.
Trailing early in the first set, the Sauras moved ahead behind the severing of senior Tatumn Brim. Brim served an ace with the score 4-2 Elkin and before she gave up the serve line South was ahead 7-4. The home team remained in control and never trailed the remainder of the set.
In set two, the Sauras reverted back to their old ways of playing and failed to communicate and play together. South had five consecutive hitting errors before Elkin aced the last serve of the set to win by 11 points.
The anticipation of Flynt getting closer to her milestone seemed to motivate the Sauras in the third set. Madison Wilson’s two aces put the Sauras up 9-6 before Flynt served one up to Bullins for her 1,000th assist. The Elks pushed the Sauras all the way to the end with South winning by a narrow two-point margin.
In the fourth and final set, the Sauras gained momentum out of the gate with blocks from senior Aleigh Williams and freshman Oliva Amos. Wilson’s serving ended any potential comeback that Elkin was planning. Wilson recorded seven aces during that stretch and only gave the ball back to Elkin when she hit a service error.
South Stokes honored its six seniors, Tatumn Brim, Faith Duggins, Addison Flynt, Sydney Mounce, Aleigh Williams, and Madison Wilson, before the game.
The Sauras (8-15, 5-7) extended their winning streak to four games on Monday when they beat Elkin 3-2 in five sets during the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament first round. On Tuesday, the Sauras fell to No. 1 seed Alleghany (18-3) 25-10, 25-23, 25-17.
North Stokes finished its regular season with a 6-15 overall record in coach Kierston Garner’s first season. The Vikings fell 25-14, 25-16, 25-7 in the first round of the tournament against No. 2 seed and co-conference champion Mount Airy (14-7).
Both North and South Stokes will a wait the NCHSAA State 1A Volleyball brackets that will be released on either Thursday or Friday to see if either qualify for the playoffs.