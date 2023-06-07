129711744_web1_ChrisFlemingPoleAward

After turning the fastest qualifying lap, Chris Fleming (right) receives the Elite Underground Utility 100 Pole Award from Jamile Flaquer (left) of Elite Underground Utility.

Erick Messer Photography | For The Stokes News

For the third straight week rain has affected racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Right after qualifying was completed for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series, cars were brought out for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series’ first 15-lap race. But the rain began to fall before the green flag was flown. Race officials then decided to postpone the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.