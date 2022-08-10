KING – Mikayla Nixon is a four-sport athlete at West Stokes. She is looking forward to spending more time with friends that she has known her whole life because come next year Nixon and her long-time friends will all begin new chapters in their lives.

Nixon loves Friday night lights in the stands with her fellow classmates because there is never a dull moment according to her. She is either being thrown in the air by classmates or the student-section is yelling crazy chants at the opposing team.