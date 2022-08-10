KING – Mikayla Nixon is a four-sport athlete at West Stokes. She is looking forward to spending more time with friends that she has known her whole life because come next year Nixon and her long-time friends will all begin new chapters in their lives.
Nixon loves Friday night lights in the stands with her fellow classmates because there is never a dull moment according to her. She is either being thrown in the air by classmates or the student-section is yelling crazy chants at the opposing team.
Her dream job is to be an actress, but she would be most famous for owning a cooking and baking show. I know first-hand that she makes a mean strawberry cake.
Nixon runs cross-country in the fall, plays basketball in the winter, and played lacrosse this past spring after running track during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
She helped the Wildcats to its fourth consecutive cross country conference championship and hopefully helping the team to its fifth straight this fall and her graduating as a four-time conference champion.
Nixon is an All-Conference and All-County runner in cross country and finished third in the 2A Mid-State Conference Championship this past fall.
She came off the bench in basketball and helped the Wildcats finish 17-9 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Wildcats were second in the conference standings, finished as runner-up in the conference tournament championship, and made an appearance in the 2A state playoffs.
Nixon averaged 2.5 points a game, one steal, and one assist per game. Her season was cut short when she broke her ankle in two different places and put her first year of lacrosse on hold.
The rising senior returned to the lacrosse field towards the end of the season and was able to play in two games scoring one goal.
“I like to always stay active and doing something,” said Nixon. “Whether its running, shooting a basketball, or throwing a lacrosse ball. I had rather be active and be outside than sit on the couch and watch TV.”
Nixon is a member of the National Honor Society, a Junior Marshall, Random Acts of Kindness Club, and Interact Club. She hasn’t decided on a major yet, but plans to attend a four-year college, hopefully the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
The Stokes News caught up with Nixon and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:
Favorite food: Chicken tenders with ranch or anything with ranch and I love crumble cookies
Favorite subject in school: Math
Biggest influence on your life: My parents have had the biggest impact on my life because they are always there for me no matter what.
Favorite TV show: “Full House”
Favorite music: Whatever is on the radio, but I like Justin Bieber’s music the most.
Favorite sport: Basketball
Website do you visit most often: Tik Tot, I’m on it at least two hours a day if not more
Best single day of the year: Christmas is the best! You get to eat good food and desserts, open presents, and spend time with your family.
Favorite ice cream: Being lactose intolerant, I like Ben and Jerry’s non-dairy cookies and cream
Pets: A cocker spaniel named Precious
Special about the place where you grew up: King is really small, and everyone knows each other. If you go to Walmart on Sunday, you will see at least 10 people you know before leaving.
Favorite teacher/coach: Saleen Gardner and Julie Money because they always pushed me to be the best I could be, and they shaped me into the athlete that I am today. They always loved me like their own!
Dream vacation: Paris, France
Hobbies: Sleeping, baking, and running
Hardest lesson you’ve ever learned: You have to fall in life in order to succeed
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles because she never gave up on what new skill she was trying to conquer. My favorite quote of hers is “I’d rather regret the risks that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take at all.”
Best thing about you: I’m very determined and a hard worker. I always put my best into everything I do whether its sports or schoolwork.
