KING — A little over a year ago, West Stokes’ Emily Emerson verbally committed to Meredith College to play volleyball. On Tuesday, the senior made it official, as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play the sport she has fallen in love with over the years.

“I feel very excited and grateful that I have the opportunity to play at the next level because some kids are not fortunate enough to continue on,” Emerson said. “I’m really grateful to have parents, coaches, and teammates throughout the years that led me to be recruited by Meredith.”