KING — A little over a year ago, West Stokes’ Emily Emerson verbally committed to Meredith College to play volleyball. On Tuesday, the senior made it official, as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play the sport she has fallen in love with over the years.
“I feel very excited and grateful that I have the opportunity to play at the next level because some kids are not fortunate enough to continue on,” Emerson said. “I’m really grateful to have parents, coaches, and teammates throughout the years that led me to be recruited by Meredith.”
Emerson attended multiple camps over the summer where smaller schools showed some interest, but then Meredith’s coaches came calling and invited the Libero to visit their campus.
“When I went for my visit at Meredith it felt like home and I knew it was the right place for me,” added Emerson. “It was very welcoming and I didn’t feel intimidated by the players. The coaches and players were all very nice and invited us on the court to play with them. So, it ended up being a perfect fit because I already loved this place when they offered me.
“Besides it’s a smaller college and it gives me more time to focus on my academics and not on the road all the time. So, I get that balance of academics, athletics, and still have a social life as well.”
Emerson helped West Stokes finish its best season in school history last year with a 24-6 overall record and a final ranking of 16th in the maxpreps.com polls. The team advanced to the third round of the state playoffs after winning the school’s first conference tournament championship with a 3-1 victory over conference regular season champion Forbush.
Emerson recorded 386 digs last season and has tallied a career 667. She ranked second in the county with 63, and third in digs. The student/athlete was Western Piedmont Athletic All-Conference and All-County for the past two years.
“Emily has been an instrumental part of our program over the last couple of years,” said West Stokes coach Jordan Stevens. “Emily has been able to allow us to stay in system and create a defensive threat for other teams. Her energy throughout her time here at West Stokes has been special. She brings positivity and energy that puts us over the top in the majority of the games that we have played. Emily has dedicated herself to being the best Libero that she can be, putting in extra time ever since I have known her. I believe she is going to be able to go into Meredith and contribute immediately. “
While attending the school, she will focus her major towards becoming an interior designer. She has been a member of the A honor roll each year in high school, the National Honor Society, and the Fellowship of Christian Students (FCS), which is led by teacher Michael Grayson, one of Emerson’s role model.
“He is a huge influence in my life,” stated Emerson. “He is my neighbor, teacher, and leads FCS. He has helped me build my relationship with Christ. He is very helpful in directing me, and teaching me, and I’m really grateful to have him in my life.”
Emerson is the daughter of Scott and Wendy Emerson.
“We are very excited for her, we have never experienced anything like this before, so this is new to us,” said her mother. “She has worked hard and really wanted to play volleyball at the next level. So, she put in the work and very glad she was able to get the opportunity. We have a really good feeling about Meredith. We love the coaches and they already feel like family.”
Meredith College is a NCAA Division III School that has played in the USA South Athletic Conference since 2007.