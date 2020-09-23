DANBURY — North Stokes’ senior Jacob Murray has been a three-year varsity letter winner for the football and wrestling teams during his time at the school.
Murray, who wants to coach football one day, has aspirations of playing college football and earning a degree. The athlete already has been accepted to North Carolina Wesleyan, with interest from Guilford College and Maryville University in Tennessee, as well.
The All-County and Northwest 1A Honorable Mentioned All-Conference football player led the county with 974 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns last fall. He recorded 94 tackles from the linebacker position with five sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Murray helped the Viking football team win four games last year, the most since 2015.
Murray has also wrestled for three years, winning nine matches his freshman year, 16 his sophomore season, and 14 last winter. He finished third in the conference tournament in 2018-19 and earned second last year receiving All-Conference and All-County. Murray has now qualified for the 1A Regional for three consecutive seasons.
The Stokes News caught up with Murray and he allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:
What’s your favorite food? Steak
What’s your favorite subject in school? History
Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My dad has had the biggest influence in my life. He always is pushing me to do better whether its sports or anything in life he tries to make me be the best person possible.
What’s your favorite TV show? “Street Outlaws”
What kind of music do you enjoy? Country music and rap.
What’s your favorite sport? Football
What website do you visit most often? Don’t really use any.
What’s the best single day of the year and why? Christmas, because you get to be around your family and spend time together.
What’s your favorite ice cream? Chocolate
Do you own any pets, if so what? A dog name Diesel.
What’s special about the place where you have grown up? Something special to me about Sandy Ridge is that everybody knows everybody and it’s just a great community all around.
What are you most likely to be famous for? I don’t really know.
Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? Franks Sessoms, my football coach. He always pushes me to do my best and he always does what’s in the best interest for all of the kids that play for him and he just does so much for our school and athletics.
Where would you go on your dream vacation? Switzerland to see the Swiss Apps.
What’s your dream job? Being a football coach.
What hobbies do you enjoy? Hunting, fishing and sports.
What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? Failing at something was a hard lesson to learn, but everything doesn’t always work out how you want it to, so just keep pushing to achieve what you want in life.
Who’s your favorite athlete and why? (Washington defensive back)Sean Taylor, he was such an explosive player and just a good all-around person. If his career wasn’t cut short he would’ve been one of the greats.
What are you looking forward to this year? Football season.
What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? Athletics, you make some of the best friends you have ever had and it creates a bond with the people you play sports with.
What sports do you play, and what motivates you to play them? Football and wrestling and the love I have for the sports.
