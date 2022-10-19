North Stokes tennis players Emma Hooker, Rori Long, Chandler Sizemore, and Emma Gunn earned Northwest 1A All-Conference and Honorable Mention honors. Sizemore will represent the Vikings in the 1A Regional.
Between both North and West Stokes tennis teams, they are sending two double teams and one individual. The Wildcats are sending its double teams of Alyssa Sparks/Kathryn Davis and Sadie Hartle/Gordon Grabs, and the Vikings its’ No. 1 seed Chandler Sizemore.
Sizemore qualified for the 1A Regional in Salisbury on Oct. 21 and 22 with her third-place finish in the Northwest 1A Tennis Tournament.
Chandler was seeded No. 2 in the conference tournament and beat Elkin’s Ella Kleinheksel 6-0, 6-1. She faced No. 3 Audrey Brown (Mount Airy) in the next round and lost in a third set heartbreaker 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.
Brown lost to teammate Carrie Marion (No. 1) 6-1, 6-0. Sizemore earned bronze with her 6-1, 7-5 defeat against Julie Cortez (Elkin).
All of Sizemore’s teammates won in their first round of play. Rori Long played in the individual tournament and beat Mattie Tavano (Starmount) 6-0, 6-0. She lost to Cortez 6-2, 6-1 in the next round.
Double team of Ila Hassan and Emma Hooker beat Elkin’s Kendall Eads and Bronwyn Sloop 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 and then lost to Mount Airy’s Ella Bryant and Kancie Tale 6-1, 6-0.
The Vikings other double team of Ada Hassan and Emma Gunn beat Alleghany’s Sadye Klein and Jackson Thompson 6-1, 6-3. They then bowed out 6-0, 6-2 to No. 3 seeded team of Charlotte Hauser and Audrey Marion (Mount Airy).
West Stokes duo of Sparks/Davis beat teammates Hartle and Grabs. The tournament’s No. 3 seeded team beat No. 4 Hartle/Grabs 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. The teams were as even as they come. Both teams were 6-5 in the regular season and 5-2 in conference play.
West Stokes will send its’ players to Salisbury on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 to the 2A West Regionals.