Between both North and West Stokes tennis teams, they are sending two double teams and one individual. The Wildcats are sending its double teams of Alyssa Sparks/Kathryn Davis and Sadie Hartle/Gordon Grabs, and the Vikings its’ No. 1 seed Chandler Sizemore.

Sizemore qualified for the 1A Regional in Salisbury on Oct. 21 and 22 with her third-place finish in the Northwest 1A Tennis Tournament.