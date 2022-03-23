WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ Jesse Carrick realized his dreams of playing college football were becoming a reality when the senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for Guilford College.
“Guilford is closer to home and I feel like I have a good chance of getting on the field early with them,” said Carrick. “I want my family to be able to come watch me play and not have to drive two hours. They have a new group of coaches that are young and they were very personal with me and I liked that.”
He visited Ferrum College, Methodist University and a several other schools.
Carrick was a three-year varsity football and baseball player for the Sauras. He was named honorable mention All-Conference in football during his junior year and All-Conference in his senior year. In baseball, Carrick was all-conference in his junior year and his stats are proving he will make all-conference this season. Carrick was All-County in both football and baseball during his career.
“He had ‘it’,” said the Sauras’ football coach David Diamont. “It’s hard to find and you’re not going to find it in a drill. It’s the ability to find the football and go after it. From day one I thought he was going to be a really good linebacker, but he also became a really good running back.
“The thing that makes Jesse standout is his GPA. So, you combine his desire, his athletic ability, and his good grades and then going to a good academic school like Guilford College, it’s going to be a good match for both of them. I think he will contribute early, but it really depends on what they need. What he will do is make himself good and then put it in the hands of the coaches to put him in the right place.”
Carrick helped the Sauras to a 6-5 overall record in football this past season and a second round playoff appearance. He rushed for 1,051 yards on 205 carries with 10 touchdowns. He recorded 71 tackles and had two sacks on the season.
“Coach Diamont is a great teacher of the game and leads by example by acting the way you are supposed to,” Carrick said. “He teaches you to be responsible, but not only the football field, but with life skills. He taught us how to tie a tie, change a tire, just everything.
“Coach (Justin) Rogers also left an impact on me,” added Carrick. “He was really easy to talk to. He communicated well with us and he got the fire going inside you. He makes you want to play.”
Carrick is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is an honor student. He plans to major in Criminal Justice while attending Guilford. His parents are Todd and Kara Carrick of Walnut Cove.
“I’m excited for him,” said his father Todd. “I’m just happy he is trying to extend his education. Get his degree and play football along the way. He visited Guilford last; it’s close to the house, a private school, and a football school. The weight room, the campus, and coaches were great. When we left the school, after our visit he told us that this was the place. He knew Guilford was the right fit for him.”
Guilford College competes in the NCAA Division III Division and is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.