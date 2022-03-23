WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ Jesse Carrick realized his dreams of playing college football were becoming a reality when the senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for Guilford College.

“Guilford is closer to home and I feel like I have a good chance of getting on the field early with them,” said Carrick. “I want my family to be able to come watch me play and not have to drive two hours. They have a new group of coaches that are young and they were very personal with me and I liked that.”