Back row, from left: Mackenzie Boyles, Halo Akers, Jaidyn Blankenship, Jaiden Dixon, Addison Hawks, Tesslea Colbert, Alina Gutierrez. Front row, from left: Ava Edwards, Jayden Robertson, Emme Martin and Drew Younginger.
HICKORY — The Carolina Cardinals Triad 12U Softball Team posted four shutout victories to win a recent tournament.
The team traveled to Hickory’s Stanford Park on July 30 to compete in the National Softball Association NC/SC End of Season Closer Tournament. The girls outscored opponents 29-0 to come away with the tournament victory.
The tournament featured five teams: the Cardinals, NC Hustle, Five Star Heat, Bandits NC Glossner/Noonan and Blue Ridge Thunder.
The Cardinals opened group play at 10:15 Saturday morning with a 5-0 win over the Bandits. Jaidyn Blankenship pitched all four innings for the Cards and threw four strikeouts, walked one batter and gave up five hits. Two of the Bandits’ hits came in the top of the final inning when attempting a comeback, but it was halted by a Blankenship strikeout to end the game.
The Triad team had eight hits in the opener. Drew Younginger and Mackenzie Boyles each had two, and Addison Hawks, Tesslea Colbert, Halo Akers and Blankenship each had one.
Next the Cards faced the Blue Ridge Thunder at 12:45 and ran away with an 11-0 win. Hawks threw the entire game for Carolina, finishing with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.
Seven Cardinal players recorded a hit, including a 3RBI triple from Colbert as part of a 9-run second inning. Younginger, Boyles, Hawks, Jaiden Dixon, Jayden Robertson and Alina Gutierrez all added hits.
With two wins and 16 runs scored, the Cardinals emerged as the No. 1 seed for bracket play. The team earned a first-round BYE then faced the winner of the No. 4-No. 5 matchup.
This put the Triad team up against Five Star Heat in the semifinal, which ended up being another lopsided victory for the Cardinals at 12-0. Dixon threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and only allowed one walk.
Emme Martin had two of the team’s eight hits, and the following Carolina players each had one hit: Hawks, Blankenship, Colbert, Dixon, Gutierrez and Ava Edwards.
The Cardinals ran into the No. 3-seeded Bandits again in the championship game. The teams combined for just one run in five innings despite combining for 11 hits.
Dixon threw 2.2 innings for Carolina with three strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed. Blankenship pitched two innings with three strikeouts and no hits allowed, and Robertson allowed one hit in .1 inning on the mound.
Martin and Dixon each had two hits for the Cardinals, followed by one hit each from Younginger, Hawks, Blankenship and Akers.
The decisive run in the 1-0 Cardinals victory came in the bottom of the third inning. Edwards led off with a fly ball to center field and made it all the way to second due to an error by a Bandits player. Edwards stole third with Gutierrez at the plate, then scored on a wild pitch thrown at Martin.
The Cardinals, coached by Christie Robertson, were named tournament champions and given trophies. Blankenship was named MVP of the tournament.