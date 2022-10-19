RONDA — Friday’s meeting between North Stokes and East Wilkes marked the 26th meeting between the two schools. With the Cardinals 42-0 Northwest 1A Conference win they hold an 18-8 overall record over the Vikings including the winners of six straight contests.
Up 29-0 at halftime, the Cardinals (8-1) kicked off the second half in grand fashion as Easton Martin took the opening kick. From there, the senior raced 85 yards to the end zone for the score just 15 seconds into the half. East Wilkes didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the final 24 minutes but still found the end zone late in the third.
Jamison Wood, who finished 7-for-14 passing for 40 yards for the Vikings, had many of his attempts nearly picked off throughout the game.
Late in the third quarter, the Cardinals finally snatched one of Wood’s attempts at the Viking 20 and Brennan Arnder returned it back for a pick-six. Hank Porter, who had five kickoffs go for touchbacks on Friday, tacked on the extra point to invoke a running clock with just over two minutes to play in the third.
After the Vikings went three and out on the opening drive, East Wilkes marched down the field and put themselves in good position to score after Briggs Gentry connected on passes to Hank Porter (16 yards) and Weston Brown (17 yards) to set up first-and-ten from the North Stokes 15.
Brody Martin took care of things from there with his first of two touchdowns. The senior added a 10-yard rushing score early in the second quarter.
Brown scored on a 35-yard rushing touchdown as part of a 22-point second quarter, to go up 21-0.
East Wilkes’ final score of the half was set up by a big defensive stop after Levi Sadler brought down Wood, who was called for intentional grounding on the play, on third down.
With the loss of down, the Vikings were forced to punt from just outside their own end zone.
Eric Adams fielded the Jonathan Bryant punt, and took it 35 yards for the score to go up by the halftime score after Kaden Royal rushed into the end zone on a two-point conversion.
Easton Martin paced the Cardinal ground game with 51 yards on five carries; Brody Martin and Brown finished with 44 and 43 yards, respectively. Brown also caught two passes for 31 yards.
Gentry finished 5-of-12 passing for 80 yards.
North Stokes could only mustard 76 yards of total offense. Kevin Farmer recorded 17-yards rushing and Amos Stanbury had five catches for 40-yards.
North Stokes (1-8, 0-5) will look to pick up its first league win when it hosts county foe South Stokes (2-6, 1-3) in the regular-season finale on Friday.
The game will be played at South Stokes as North Stokes’ home game and its’ senior night. The Vikings’ track has been under construction since before the school year started.
East Wilkes, which improved to 4-1 in league play, travels to Starmount for its regular-season finale in two weeks. A win would wrap up sole possession of second place in the league.
East Wilkes 42, North Stokes 0
North Stokes 0 0 0 0 — 0
East Wilkes 7 22 13 0 — 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
EW — Brody Martin 15-yard run (Hank Porter kick) 6:59
Second Quarter
EW — Martin 10-yard run (Porter kick) 10:53
EW — Weston Brown 35-yard run (Porter kick) 7:33
EW — Eric Adams 35-yard punt return (Kaden Royal run) 6:25
Third Quarter
EW — Easton Martin 85-yard kick return (kick failed) 11:45
EW — Brennan Arnder 20-yard interception return (Porter kick) 2:41
Individual Statistics
NORTH STOKES
Rushing: Kevin Farmer 11-17; Amos Stanbery 9-16; Jamison Wood 5-3.
Passing: Jamison Wood 7-14-1 for 40 yards; Amos Stanbery 0-1-0 for 0 yards.
Receiving: Amos Stanbery 5-30; Will Greer 2-10.
EAST WILKES
Rushing: Easton Martin 5-51; Brody Martin 5-44 and 2 TD; Weston Brown 2-43 and 1 TD; Eric Adams 1-13; Dylan Ramage 4-10; Austin Mash 2-6; Team 3-(-2).
Passing: Briggs Gentry 5-12-0 for 80 yards.
Receiving: Hank Porter 2-32; Weston Brown 2-31; Eric Adams 1-17.