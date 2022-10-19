RONDA — Friday’s meeting between North Stokes and East Wilkes marked the 26th meeting between the two schools. With the Cardinals 42-0 Northwest 1A Conference win they hold an 18-8 overall record over the Vikings including the winners of six straight contests.

Up 29-0 at halftime, the Cardinals (8-1) kicked off the second half in grand fashion as Easton Martin took the opening kick. From there, the senior raced 85 yards to the end zone for the score just 15 seconds into the half. East Wilkes didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the final 24 minutes but still found the end zone late in the third.