WALNUT COVE — On Friday, South Stokes had the daunting task of taking on last year’s 1A state runner-up, East Surry. Six touchdowns were scored in the first quarter alone before the Cardinals pulled away to win, 60-18.
East Surry only needed one play to take a lead they would never relinquish. On the first play from scrimmage, the Cardinals’ quarterback, Folger Boaz, hit Layton Allen in stride for a 66-yard touchdown play just 18 seconds into the game. The extra-point made it 7-0 Cards.
South Stokes’ first drive was promising as the Sauras moved inside the Cardinals 40 yard line. On the eighth play of the drive, quarterback J.R. Hairston was intercepted by Hatcher Hamm, giving the Cardinals possession. East Surry stayed with the air attack and Boaz connected with Luke Brown for a 14-yard strike, putting the visitors up 14-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
South Stokes responded with its first touchdown of the game when Hairston found senior D.J. Goolsby for a 25-yard reception with 3:25 left in the opening quarter. The extra-point was blocked, but the Sauras did close the gap to 14-6.
As quick as the Sauras responded to the Cardinals, the visitors hit back quickly. Kyle Zinn took the kickoff 87 yards to the end zone, giving East Surry its two-score cushion back at 21-6 with 2:55 showing on the clock.
On the Sauras’ next possession, Hairston threw three straight incompletions, forcing a punt by Isiah Lash. Lash boomed the ball 60 yards and pinned the Cardinals inside its’ own 5 yard line. After a running play, Boaz’s pass was picked off by Lash and he returned it to the Card’s 15. On the next play Hairston found Goolsby again for a score, cutting the East Surry lead to 21-12.
East Surry moved quickly on the ensuing possession. Starting from mid-field, Boaz threw a 44-yard reception. On the next play Boaz ran it in for the Card’s fourth touchdown. East Surry now led 27-12 with 0:05 seconds left in the quarter.
South Stokes had one more push left and used ball control to keep the Cardinals off the scoreboard. The Sauras ran 10 plays, taking up nearly half of the second quarter, and scored when Hairston hit Matthew Waters for a 53-yard touchdown reception to bring the score to 27-18 with 6:49 left before the half.
The Cardinals has three possessions in the second quarter and scored on two of them. Zinn scored on a 60-yard run up the middle and Boaz connected with Allen for his second touchdown of the game with 1:09 left. East Surry led 40-18 at the half. East tacked two more touchdowns in the third quarter and one more in the fourth with 6:30 left in the game.
South Stokes gained 329 yards of offense, with Hairston going 17-for-30 with 265 yards passing and three touchdowns. Senior Jesse Carrick rushed for 52 hard yards on 21 carries. Goolsby caught six passes for 70 yards and two scores, while Waters had three catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Carrick led the defense with seven tackles, followed by Jaryd Galloway’s six and Nick Heavener’s five. Lash had an interception before being injured.
South Stokes falls to 1-2 and will host Alleghany (1-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while East Surry improves to 3-0.