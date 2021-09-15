WALNUT COVE — On Friday, South Stokes had the daunting task of taking on last year’s 1A state runner-up, East Surry. Six touchdowns were scored in the first quarter alone before the Cardinals pulled away to win, 60-18.

East Surry only needed one play to take a lead they would never relinquish. On the first play from scrimmage, the Cardinals’ quarterback, Folger Boaz, hit Layton Allen in stride for a 66-yard touchdown play just 18 seconds into the game. The extra-point made it 7-0 Cards.