KING — West Stokes’ Bree Spainhour will achieve a feat that only a few athletes have had the opportunity of doing, and that’s playing two sports in college. The senior signed her national letter of intent to play basketball and volleyball at the University of Lynchburg.

“I’m super excited and excited that I’ve been given the opportunity to play both sports,” said Spainhour. “I had offers from other schools to play basketball or volleyball, but I knew that I wanted to play both and they (Lynchburg) were willing to give me that opportunity.