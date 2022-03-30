KING — West Stokes’ Bree Spainhour will achieve a feat that only a few athletes have had the opportunity of doing, and that’s playing two sports in college. The senior signed her national letter of intent to play basketball and volleyball at the University of Lynchburg.
“I’m super excited and excited that I’ve been given the opportunity to play both sports,” said Spainhour. “I had offers from other schools to play basketball or volleyball, but I knew that I wanted to play both and they (Lynchburg) were willing to give me that opportunity.
“When I walked on the campus, I just knew this was the place for me. The process has been very easy, both coaches have agreed to work together to help make this work.”
Spainhour was named the Mid-State 2A Player of the Year in both basketball and volleyball this year, something no one else has accomplished at West Stokes since the school was opened in 2019-20. She was named to the All-County volleyball team for the past two seasons and to the Western Piedmont 2A All-Conference team as a junior and to the Mid-State 2A All-Conference team as a senior.
Spainhour helped the Wildcats win the school’s first volleyball conference championship during her junior year and a second-place finish this past season. During her sophomore season, the Wildcats won its first conference tournament championship.
She collected 374 kills this past year with 205 digs, 49 aces, and a team-leading 35 blocks.
“Bree came into the volleyball program very raw, but her athletic ability allowed her to climb the ladder of success in our program very quickly,” said West Stokes’ volleyball coach Jordan Stevens. “Bree’s coachability and desire to be the best player on the floor has led to the success that she has had as well as the continued success of our program.
“We have asked a lot of Bree over the past two years and I have never had to ask her to play hard or stay locked in during any match. She has continued to grow our brand of West Stokes volleyball and has set a new standard of what it looks like to be a winner.
“I think that Bree is going to go into Lynchburg with the ability to immediately help the program,” continued Stevens. “Bree is the type of athlete that you want/need on the floor to win big games. I think that Lynchburg is lucky to have a kid with a natural drive and killer instinct. I look forward to watching her take what she has done here and make an impact in growing the Lynchburg program.”
Along with being named the Player of the Year in basketball this past season, she was a three-time All-Conference and All-County performer over the past three years and was recognized on the honorable mention All-Conference team during her freshman season.
She scored 426 points during her senior season and averaged 16.4 points a game, 7.1 rebounds, three steals and 2.4 assists and helped the team to a second place finish in the Mid-State 2A Conference this year. During Spainhour’s junior season, she helped the Wildcats to a final four appearance in the state playoffs and also assisted West Stokes to its first conference championship since 2001.
“Bree is a special person and with her athleticism she has been able to be very good at both basketball and volleyball,” said Wildcat basketball coach Justin Holleman. “She has put in a lot of work in both sports. It’s been pretty amazing to watch her grow on and off the court. She will give you 100 percent effort in everything she does.
“Bree was huge for us this year. It was great to see her in a new role and blossom the way she did. It was pretty cool to watch. She was a great leader to her teammates and an extension of me on the floor. Bree was a big reason for our success this year.”
Spainhour is undecided on a major, but says she is leaning towards Accounting. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the president of the Interact Club and has played club volleyball for the Surry Storm and Twin City Volleyball Club. Spainhour also played traveled basketball with Surry Storm.
Spainhour is the daughter of Kevin and Laura Spainhour.
“Her mother and I are very proud of her,” said Kevin Spainhour. “She has had a very unique journey because in both sports, volleyball and basketball, she has always kind of been in the shadow of another high performer. She really started coming into her own has a junior and then clearly as a senior.
“I don’t know that West Stokes has ever had an athlete to be player of the year in dual sports. She is very deserving of that and that recognition because she has been in that shadow for most of her career.
“We are excited about Lynchburg and it is a good fit for Bree,” added her father. “We feel very comfortable about both programs and both coaches were very excited and willing to collaborate to have her there.”
The University of Lynchburg Hornets participates in NCAA Division III and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.