South Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Mount Airy (Jan. 24)
*played at Surry Community College
South Stokes 15 16 20 23 – 74
Mount Airy 5 10 6 10 – 31
South Stokes: Korrin N’Diaye 2 (0-0), Barry Hairston 21 (2-2), Brendon Bradford 2 (0-1), Isiah Lash 13 (0-1), Ethan Moran 8 (4-6), Jonah Fie 13 (0-2), William Tilley 9 (1-1), Larsen Gallimore 0 (0-2), Carson White 2 (0-0), Trey Wilmoth 4 (0-0). Totals 74 (7-15); 3-pointers (7) – Hairston (3), Lash, Fie (3).
Mount Airy: Zach Goins 5 (1-2), Mario Reeves 11 (1-2), Logan Ponville 2 (0-0), Jourdain Hill 9 (3-4), Caleb Reid 4 (0-0). Totals 31 (5-8); 3-pointers (2) – Revels (2).
South Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Alleghany (Jan. 20)
Alleghany 17 11 9 21 – 58
South Stokes 17 15 23 14 – 69
Alleghany: Connor Brown 2 (2-2), Brock McKnight 21 (2-4), Mack Lemasters 4 (2-4), Nick Rea 6 (0-2), Colby Crouse 6 (0-2), Zander Russell 15 (1-1), Andrew Wood 4 (0-0). Totals 58 (7-15); 3-pointers (5) – McKnight (3), Russell (2).
South Stokes: Korrin N’Diaye 3 (3-4), Barry Hairston Jr. 9 (1-1), Brendon Bradford 7 (0-0), Isiah Lash 8 (2-4), Ethan Moran 25 (6-6), Jonah Fie 2 (2-2), Brady Clark 3 (1-2), Larsen Gallimore 6 (1-2), Carson White 6 (4-4). Totals 69 (16-25); 3-pointers (5) – Bradford, Moran (3), Gallimore.
Records: South Stokes 15-4 (8-0); Alleghany 9-9 (2-5); Mount Airy 4-10 (2-5)
Next game: South Stokes at East Wilkes 6-10 (2-3) – Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
North Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throw) vs. Starmount (Jan. 24)
North Stokes 16 17 16 22 – 71
Starmount 9 18 14 8 – 49
North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 2 (0-4), Jamison Wood 10 (1-2), Bryce Hairston 1 (1-2), Samuel Collins 25 (3-4), Michael Mabe 7 (1-1), Will Greer 26 (7-7). Totals 71 (13-20); 3-pointers (6) – Wood, Collins (2), Greer (3).
Starmount: Xavier King 14 (1-3), Jadon Hurt-Bailey 8 (0-0), Anthony Rangel 14 (0-0), Preston Williams 3 (1-2), Cole Longworth 4 (2-2), Zack Armstrong 6 (2-2). Totals 49 (6-9); 3-pointers (9) – King (3), Hurt-Bailey (2), Rangel (4).
North Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Elkin (Jan. 20)
Elkin 16 18 9 18 – 61
North Stokes 17 21 27 15 – 80
Elkin: Tyler Jenkins 6 (0-0), Charlie Pelkey 22 (4-4), Maecyn Brooks 8 (4-7), Ethan Ford 17 (6-6), Aiden Ballard 1 (1-2), Aaron Caudle 1 (1-2), Logan Norman 6 (0-0). Totals 61 (16-12); 3-pointers (13) – Jenkins (2), Pelkey (6), Ford (3), Norman (2).
North Stokes: Jamison Wood 10 (2-2), Samuel Collins 22 (2-2), Amos Stanbery 1 (1-2), Kaiden Deskins 2 (0-0), Cole Hicks 7 (1-2), Hunter Shelton 2 (0-1), Michael Mabe 14 (0-2), Will Greer 22 (4-5). Totals 80 (10-16); 3-pointers (6) – Wood (2), Collins (2), Greer (2).
Records: North Stokes 17-3 (7-1); Elkin 3-14 (0-8); Starmount 10-7 (3-3); Alleghany 8-9 (1-5)
Next game: Vikings at Alleghany (8-9, 1-5) – Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
West Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throws) vs. McMichael (Jan. 20)
McMichael 4 6 19 9 – 38
West Stokes 25 10 16 20 – 71
McMichael: Isaiah Harris 4 (0-0), Cody Beck 5 (1-3), Cooper Kirkpatrick 6 (2-7), Isaiah Belcher 8 (0-0), Kristian Scales 0 (0-2), Jace Dunn 13 (1-2), Braylon Dalton 2 (0-2). Totals 38 (4-16); 3-pointers (4) – Belcher (2), Dunn (2).
West Stokes: Dillon Stanley 2 (0-0), Tyler Moran 3 (0-0), Keyon Rawley 13 (1-1), Nate Akers 5 (1-2), DJ Moore 3 (0-0), Spencer Boles 2 (0-0), Derek Studer 4 (0-0), Camden Edmonds 26 (0-0), Bryson Bowman 12 (0-0), Myles Knox 1 (1-2). Totals 71 (3-5); 3-pointers (10) – Moran, Rawley (2), Moore, Edmonds (4), Bowman (2).
West Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Walkertown (Jan. 19)
West Stokes 13 18 15 15 – 61
Walkertown 10 13 14 27 – 64
West Stokes: Dillon Stanley 2 (0-0), Keyon Rawley 10 (1-3), Gus Santoro 2 (0-0), Camden Edmonds 33 (4-8), Bryson Bowman 14 (2-4). Totals 61 (7-15); 3-pointers (5) – Rawley, Edmonds (4).
Walkertown: Zakhi Mitchell 13 (1-1), Bruce Baker 13 (0-0), Jeremiah Davis 15 (9-9), Jaden Tyson 15 (1-3), Jaden Harding 4 (0-2), Landon Venable 4 (2-2). Totals 65 (13-17); 3-pointers (9) – Mitchell (2), Baker, Davis (2), Tyson (4).
Records: West Stokes 10-8 (5-2); Walkertown 7-9 (4-3); McMichael 5-11 (0-6)
Next game: Wildcats at Morehead (11-3, 3-3) – Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
Northwest 1A Standings:
1. South Stokes 15-4 (8-0)
2. North Stokes 17-3 (7-1)
3. East Wilkes 8-10 (3-3)
4. Starmount 10-7 (3-3)
5. Alleghany 9-9 (2-5)
6. Mount Airy 4-10 (2-5)
7. Elkin 3-14 (0-8)
Mid-State 2A Standings:
1. Reidsville 12 (5-0)
2. West Stokes 10-8 (6-2)
3. T.W. Andrews 10-6 (4-2)
4. Walkertown 8-9 (4-3)
5. Morehead 11-3 (3-3)
6. McMichael 5-11 (0-6)
7. North Forsyth 3-13 (0-6)