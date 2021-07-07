POINTS STANDINGS
points going into July 10
BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES
RANK
CAR
DRIVER
POINTS
1
Burt Myers
220
2
22
Jonathan Brown
212
3
83
Tim Brown
208
17
John Smith
5
4
Jason Myers
200
6
79
James Civali
194
7
75
Lee Jeffreys
186
8
69
John Holleman
178
65
Danny Bohn
10
16
Chris Fleming
170
11
04
Brandon Ward
164
12
44
Daniel Beeson
138
13
Randy Butner
118
14
Danny Propst
116
15
53
Joseph Brown
114
Chris Williams
70
50
Michael Clifton
56
18
05
Bussy Beavers
48
19
55
Jeremy Gerstner
20
68
Junior Miller
21
07
Dennis Holdren
40
Brian Loftin
38
23
99
William Smith
36
77
Susan Harwell
25
Daniel Yates
32
26
31
Zach Brewer
28
27
Darin Redmon
24
Andrew Harrah
29
Dean Ward
30
88
Brad Robbins
51
Drew Moffitt
Frank Fleming
33
45
Lee Stimpson
34
Jody Utt
Andy Jankowiak
MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES
Tommy Neal
223
Amber Lynn
218
Zack Ore
Spencer Martin
207
92
Kyle Southern
191
Justin Taylor
185
Michael Adams
184
03
Sterling Plemmons
176
9
08
Jacob Creed
Chase Robertson
Mitch Gales
156
02
Wesley Thompson
148
Robbie Brewer
126
Kirk Sheets
125
Jeff Garrison
76
54
Braden Mills
73
66
Zack Clifton
Ross Dalton
35
00
Kyle Barnes
David Adams
LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES
Gerald Robinson Jr
228
98
Billy Gregg
226
Christian Joyce
224
97
Jeremy Warren
202
Bryan Sykes
196
Taylor Robbins
180
Nate Gregg
Brian Wall
Nick Wall
168
David Creed
Donnie Martin
150
Dennis Lanier
142
Kevin Gilbert
130
Conner Shaw
120
91
Austin Harris
112
Austin Jones
90
Chris Allison
Brad Lewis
Corey Rose
Brandon Butner
58
Justin Commings
Willie Wall
Dawny Strehlow
Bobby Willana
Hal Seats
Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES
80
Luke Smith
232
Grayson Keaton
222
Brandon Brendle
Robert Strmiska
81
Chuck Wall
214
Kyler Staley
204
Austin Cates
Andy Southern
46
Wyatt Sapp
Levi Holt
174
Jeremy Smith
Joel Stewart
Blake Spears
162
Ken Bridges
160
Billy Cameron Jr
158
Robert Mabe
Justin Owens
152
74
Matt Alley
A.J. Sanders
Matt Goodwin
Brandon Crotts
DJ Dean
Adam Thomas
108
Junior Smith
49
Shawn Hayes
104
Robbie Shrewsbury
96
Kenny Dixon
43
Todd Barnhardt
Blaine Curry
Jeffery Burrow
86
Carlos Clifton
Shane Tuttle
David Hopkins
Michael Wells
68.43
Tyler Bush
