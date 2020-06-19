For the third year in a row, the Mount Airy Regional Media Group of Adams Publishing has honored the top student-athletes in the five-county region covered by the group’s newspapers. This year, however, the honors and celebration were a little muted, given the widespread shutdowns and social distancing policies resulting from the spread of COVID-19.

Normally, the athletes and coaches honored with the awards are recognized at the annual “Best of Preps” awards banquet. The awards are sponsored by local businesses and by the newspapers themselves. The sports staff of The Mount Airy News, The Elkin Tribune, The Yadkin Ripple, The Stokes News and The Carroll News select the winners, based on a consensus of who the top performers, both on and off the field, were during the school year.