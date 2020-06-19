For the third year in a row, the Mount Airy Regional Media Group of Adams Publishing has honored the top student-athletes in the five-county region covered by the group’s newspapers. This year, however, the honors and celebration were a little muted, given the widespread shutdowns and social distancing policies resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
Normally, the athletes and coaches honored with the awards are recognized at the annual “Best of Preps” awards banquet. The awards are sponsored by local businesses and by the newspapers themselves. The sports staff of The Mount Airy News, The Elkin Tribune, The Yadkin Ripple, The Stokes News and The Carroll News select the winners, based on a consensus of who the top performers, both on and off the field, were during the school year.
This year, because of a statewide ban on public gatherings, the awards have been hand-delivered, on an individual basis, to the award winners. Each award winner received a plaque recognizing their achievement, with the Comeback Athlete, Community Service Award, Extra Mile Coaches and Male and Female Athletes of the Year also receiving a trophy.
The Premier Athlete of the Year Award, sponsored by Tri-County Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, goes to the best all-around student-athlete in the region, taking into account both performance in sports, community service, sportsmanship and academic achievement. This year, the award goes to East Surry High School’s Jefferson Boaz. He was a standout quarterback on the Cardinal’s state title team in 2019, and excelled in basketball, baseball, earned the Eagle Scout rank, and had a GPA greater than 4.0. He’s headed to Chapel Hill on a football scholarship.
The Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards, also sponsored by Tri-County Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, went to Jackson Tumbarello of Mount Airy High School and Parkley Hennings of Forbush High School. Tumbarello is a four-sport athlete who experienced success in football as a kicker and punter, as a soccer player in helping to lead Mount Airy to the West Regional Final for just the second time in school history, as a conference champion wrestler, and in track and field, where he qualified to participate in three different events at the state meet.
Hennings found success in both volleyball and basketball. She was a two-time Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Player of the Year in volleyball, and in basketball was twice named the conference player of the year and the District 11 player of the year, finishing in second place on the school’s all-time women’s basketball scoring list.
The Extra Mile Women’s Coaches’ Award, sponsored by Walmart of Elkin, went to Hope Ward and Clara Horton of North Surry High School. Under their guidance the school’s cheerleader squad has become a fixture in area community events. The crew has cheered for participants of an Alzheimer’s Walk, raised money for childhood cancer, organized and participated in a little league spirit night, took part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Go Red for Women’s Health Day, among other projects.
The Extra Mile Men’s Coaches’ Award, sponsored by TC Sports & Rehab and the Elkin Recreation Department, went to Trent Lowman of East Surry High School. In his two years at the helm of the Cardinals, the team has gone to back-to-back state championships, winning the title in 2019, compiled a 26-4 overall record, and he’s worked to spotlight local athletes in an effort to attract college recruiters at the Division I, II and III levels.
The Female Comeback Player of the Year award, sponsored by Walmart of Elkin, went to Kiersten Walker of North Surry High School. Walker, a standout in both softball and swimming, suffered a devastating leg injury during her junior year of softball, missing much of that season afterward. She worked through recovery in time to take part in her senior swimming season, where she went on to win the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship in the girls’ 400 freestyle relay and was second as part of the girl’s 200 medley relay team.
Noah Smith, of North Stokes, won the Male Comeback Player of the Year award, sponsored by Cooke Insurance. Smith, a baseball star, suffered a shoulder injury as a sophomore which required reconstructive surgery and, while he was able to play during his junior year, prevented him from fully recovering until his senior season. Before the season was cut short, he was batting .462, leading the team in RBIs, and had thrown out 70% of players attempting to steal.
Jacob Craver, of Starmount, and Torri Bennett, of West Stokes, won the male and female Community Service Awards, sponsored by Rid-A-Bug and Mercy & Truth Ministries.
Craver, a baseball player, was diagnosed with nultiple sclerosis when he was 14. He helps raise money every season for the National MS Society, volunteers at the Boonville Public Library, tutors kids in math, volunteers for Starmount Booster Club doing concessions, and fundraises for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, among his community involvement.
Bennett has faced a lot of adversity during her high school years at West Stokes, losing her mother and sole provider during Christmas of 2017. The senior captain was an All-American Cheerleader for three years and was awarded the Wildcat Spirit Award in both her junior and senior years, all while working a part-time job and maintaining a 3.95 GPA. She has been active in school clubs and in the community through HOSA, the Interact Club, Club Unify, FSC, WSHS Ping-Pong Club, and Glamor Gals, along with volunteer work in the community.
Other award winners this year and the sport in which they earned Athlete of the Year honors include: Stephen Gosnell (Football), Nolan McMillen (Soccer), Kaulin Smith (Indoor Track), Dylan Gupton (Lacrosse), Kloe Tucker (Cheerleading); Elek Wyble (Cross Country) Sarah Brown (Indoor Track); Abigail Hemric (Cross Country), Isaac Spainhour (Basketball), Hannah Oliver (Track); Meredith Marion (Tennis), Ellie Webb (Swimming), Landon Barnes (Golf), Seth Keener (Baseball); Austin Eaton (Track) and Evan O’Leary (Soccer); Sophia Jennings (Band) and Jackson Nester (Swimming); Allie Bruner (Volleyball), Abby Kennedy (Basketball), Ava Tharpe (Golf), and Kaleb Morrison (Tennis); Autumn Martin (Softball), Kenley Wells (Shooting) and Jackson Boles (Wrestling).
Look for a special “Best of Preps” insert in this week’s newspaper.