DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about.
“I’m feeling really excited and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Bryson. “It feels like home, it’s a smaller school and it was a good fit for me. The coaching staff was great, and I could relate with them on my visit. I have visited there a few times and already know some people there. Like I said, I’m just real excited.”
Bennett was selected Northwest 1A Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2021 and 2022. He was also voted 1A All-State last season by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (NCBCA).
The pitcher is a four-year varsity player and helped the Vikings host a first round 1A state playoff game against Uwharrie Charter last spring. He has played all in all of North Stokes’ games (46) since his freshman year. He has a career batting average of .306 and an on base percentage of .408. Bennett has collected 45 RBIs, 31 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, and a homerun. He has a career 4-4 mark from the mound with a save, and 58 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. His best ERA was 3.39 during his freshman season.
“Bryson has been a great asset to our baseball program,” said Viking coach Stephen Sauer. “He has been a four-year starter and has become a leader of our program. He like so many of our kids at North Stokes, makes a coach’s job much easier. I believe he has not played his best baseball and will have great success down the road. Bryson will be greatly missed at North Stokes.”
Bennett also runs indoor track. He helped the Vikings win the 2021 Northwest 1A Conference Championship. Bryson was All-Conference in the 55-meters and 300-meter dash and helped the team qualify for regionals.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Fellowship of Christian Students (FCS). Bennett received the Presidential Scholarship from Ferrum and will major in Human and Health Performance while at the school.
Bryson is the son of Eric and Mandee Bennett.
“We are super happy and proud of him,” said his father, Eric. “He has been working hard to play at the next level since he was a little kid, he is tickled. To be able to play baseball and go to college will be a great experience for him.
“It’s a smaller school, with smaller class sizes, and that will be good for him. The coaching staff and professors were really nice and there seems to be a lot in place to help make kids successful there. A lot of individual support and seems to be a great place for a student to go away from home for the first time.”
Ferrum College competes in NCAA Division III as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).