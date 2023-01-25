DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about.

“I’m feeling really excited and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Bryson. “It feels like home, it’s a smaller school and it was a good fit for me. The coaching staff was great, and I could relate with them on my visit. I have visited there a few times and already know some people there. Like I said, I’m just real excited.”