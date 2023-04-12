MOUNT AIRY – Two streaks were broken as Mount Airy completed a comeback victory against North Stokes on April 5.

North Stokes, ranked No. 3 in the 1A West by MaxPreps, came into Wednesday’s game having won its past 14 games. Mount Airy, meanwhile, had dropped its past three games – including a 9-5 loss to North Stokes just 24 hours earlier.