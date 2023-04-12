MOUNT AIRY – Two streaks were broken as Mount Airy completed a comeback victory against North Stokes on April 5.
North Stokes, ranked No. 3 in the 1A West by MaxPreps, came into Wednesday’s game having won its past 14 games. Mount Airy, meanwhile, had dropped its past three games – including a 9-5 loss to North Stokes just 24 hours earlier.
The visiting Vikings recorded seven hits in the first four innings to take a 4-1 lead. The Granite Bears then held the visitors hitless through the final three innings, but the home team struggled to capitalize at the plate until the final inning.
Mount Airy put three of its first four batters on base in the bottom of the seventh to set Rylan Venable up for a 3RBI laser to right field. Venable made it all the way to third on his game-tying hit, then tagged up on a sacrifice fly from Landon Cox to end the game.
The loss is North Stokes’ first to a 1A opponent this season and the team’s first overall defeat since March 2. Mount Airy picks up its first NW1A win since defeating South Stokes on March 24.
Blaze Lawson pitched the first six innings for the Vikings (14-3, 7-1 NW1A). The senior finished with 10 strikeouts, two walks, one hit batter and allowed one run on three hits.
Michael Frye pitched the seventh inning for North Stokes and struck out one batter, hit one batter and gave up four runs on three hits.
Cox and Cameryn Wilson split pitching duties for the Granite Bears (8-9, 4-4 NW1A). Wilson started and threw 3.1 innings, during which he struck out three batters, walked two and allowed four runs on seven hits. Cox entered in the fourth inning and threw 3.2 innings, during which he struck out six batters and walked three without giving up a hit or run.
North Stokes hit four singles in the first three innings – two from Bryson Bennett and one each from Lawson and Jackson Lester – but none were able to advance past second base. This changed in the fourth inning when the Vikings nearly doubled their hit total.
Wilson struck out North’s first batter in the inning, but the next six Vikings got on base. Bases were loaded after Frye and Cash Dalton singled and Noah Bennett was walked, then an RBI single from Jamison McBride scored Frye. Mount Airy then walked Brandon Shemo and Bryson Bennett to bring two more runs in, and a sacrifice fly from Lawson allowed McBride to score run No. 4.
A double from Venable in the bottom of the fourth gave Mount Airy its first hit of the evening. A Wilson line drive hit down the left field line scored Venable to make it a 4-1 ball game.
The Bears loaded the bases after Brison George singled and Ian Gallimore was hit by a pitch, but Lawson closed the inning with a strikeout before any more damage could be done.
North Stokes only got on base twice in the final three innings, and both instances resulted from players being walked. Five of the final six outs against North were strikeouts thrown by Cox.
Cox was one of two Mount Airy players to get on base across the fifth and sixth innings. The junior was walked, then was called out going to second after a pop fly from George was dropped.
Gallimore was hit by a pitch for the second time Wednesday night, this time by Frye, to reach first base in the top of the seventh inning. A line drive from Sam Martin moved Gallimore to second before North picked up the first out of the inning, then bases were loaded thanks to a single from Ashton Gwyn.
Venable scored all three of his teammates with a hard-hit ball to right-center field. North Stokes tried to throw Gwyn out at home so Venable went to third on the throw. Wilson was then intentionally walked to put runners on the corners.
Cox came up to bat with one out and hit a pop fly in shallow right field. North’s second baseman made the catch and looked to quickly throw home, but Venable beat the throw and slid safely into the plate for the victory.
Scoring
NS – 0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0 = 4
MA – 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 4 = 5