South Stokes clinched at least a tie for the Northwest 1A Conference championship with a season sweep of county and conference rival North Stokes last week.
The Sauras beat the Vikings 12-2 in Walnut Cove on Wednesday and then 7-2 on Friday in the rematch.
Senior Jesse Carrick paced the way for the Sauras on Wednesday with three hits, two runs scored, a double, a home run, and five RBIs.
South jumped out early and scored eight runs in the first inning. Carrick singled up the middle with one out. He moved to second on Carson White’s ground-out and then scored on Jonah Fie’s double to left. Nolan Coe sent White home on a base hit to left field, making the score 2-0.
Maddox Nelson singled to second base, advancing pinch runner Ayden Mabe. Jordan Buck loaded the bases with another hit and then Blake Hughes roped a single to the outfield, scoring Mabe and Nelson and giving the home team a four-run lead.
The ninth batter of the inning, Ethan Nelson, walked to load the bases for lead-off hitter Connor Young. Young walked, scoring Buck, and then Carrick’s double to center cleared the bases for South, giving the team an 8-0 advantage.
The Vikings cut into the Sauras’ lead with two runs in the top of the third. Young hit Joshua Manring and Elijah Cone with a pitch and giving the two Vikings free bases. Manring scored on an error by the Sauras’ shortstop and Ethan Puckett’s single scored Jackson Lester.
South rebounded in the bottom of the inning and added two more runs on Carrick’s two-run shot.
The Sauras put the game away on a 10-run mercy-rule win with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Nelson reached first on an error and then moved to second on a single by Young. Carrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, moving Nelson to third and getting Young out at second. Carrick stole second and then White walked, loading the bases for Jonah Fie. Fie reached base on another fielder’s choice to score Nelson. Nolan Coe’s single scored White, giving the Sauras the win.
The South Stokes’ big bats were Carrick, Coe, and Fie. North’s Puckett and Bryson Bennett were the only ones with hits against the Sauras in the first game.
Young went the distance, giving up two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Bryson Bennett took the loss for the Vikings giving up 10 runs, nine hits, and four walks.
In game two on Friday, North jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Elijah Cone led the stanza off with a line drive single to left field off starting pitcher Maddox Nelson. Jester reached on a South error, advancing Cone to third base, then he scored on a fielder’s choice by Bennett.
The Sauras tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third when Young doubled, moved to third base on a wild pitch, and then scored on Carrick’s ground-out to Cone at shortstop.
North responded in its half of the inning and took a 2-1 lead when Cone pounded out his second hit of the game, stole second, and then scored on Bennett’s ground-out to first base.
South went ahead for good in the top of the fourth with four runs. Lawson struck out the first Saura batter, walked Jordan Buck, and then got Blake Hughes to line out. The North pitching staff walked the next three batters, allowing South to tie the game at 2-2.
Ethan Nelson and Young scored on a wild pitches, giving the visitors a 4-2 advantage. Then another error by the Vikings’ defense allowed Carrick to score.
The Sauras added two insurance runs in the sixth inning.
Young, Fie, and Buck were the only Sauras with hits in the game, but took advantage of 11 walks and three Vikings errors. Cone and Manring paced the home team with two hits each. Lester, Puckett, and Whicker had one hit each. Bennett led the team with two RBIs.
Maddox Nelson earned the win with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Fie pitched 2.2 innings out of the bullpen giving up one hit and striking out four Viking batters.
Lawson took the loss despite only giving up two hits in 4.1 innings pitched, but recorded 10 walks.
South Stokes continued its hot streak with another conference win on Monday against Elkin. Young led the Sauras from the mound with an 8-0, one-hit shutout over the Elks. He went the distance with seven strikeouts and one walk. Fie led the team with two hits and three RBIs, while White, Coe, and Buck registered one hit each.
North Stokes bounced back on Monday with a 12-5 non-conference win over Langtree Charter Academy (9-11) in Danbury. Whicker earned the win with 5.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts. Puckett, Manring, Lawson, and Cash Dalton had two hits each in the game.
South Stokes is 11-5 overall and 10-1 in league play. North Stokes is 11-11 overall and 6-6 in conference.
The Sauras travel to Surry Central (11-9) in a non-conference game on Wednesday and then finish the regular season in a rematch against Elkin (6-13) on Friday. With a win, South Stokes would clinch the conference championship.
The Vikings close out their regular season Wednesday at East Surry (16-1).