With the help of area coaches, The Stokes News has released the 2021-22 All-County Boys’ Basketball team.

What a season South Stokes had this year! The team claimed its first conference championship since 1984 and its first conference tournament championship since 1977. The Sauras finished 23-5 overall, 11-1 in the Northwest 1A Conference, with a third round state playoff appearance, and were runner-ups in the annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Tournament.