With the help of area coaches, The Stokes News has released the 2021-22 All-County Boys’ Basketball team.
What a season South Stokes had this year! The team claimed its first conference championship since 1984 and its first conference tournament championship since 1977. The Sauras finished 23-5 overall, 11-1 in the Northwest 1A Conference, with a third round state playoff appearance, and were runner-ups in the annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Tournament.
All five starters were recognized and voted to the All-County team with multiple post-season awards: Barry Hairston Jr., Isiah Lash, Nathaniel Sisk, Jonah Fie and Ethan Moran.
North Stokes recorded an 18-8 overall record and finished third in the Northwest 1A Conference after placing fifth last season. The team beat Cornerstone Charter in the first round of the state playoffs 73-50, but lost in the second round. Four players from the Vikings were voted to the All-County team: Jamison Wood, Carson Fitch, Brayden Ring and Treyson Mabe.
West Stokes had stretches this past season were the team looked like a championship-caliber team. The Wildcats finished 10-16 overall and 6-6 in the Mid-State 2A Conference. The conference race wasn’t settled until the last two games of the regular season with four teams still in the race. The Cats lost its last two games to McMichael and Morehead, and Walkertown and Morehead were crowned the co-champions.
West Stokes had three players voted to the All-County team: Camden Edmonds, Bryson Bowmanand Keyon Rawley.
Barry Hairston Jr. (Soph.) – South Stokes
Hairston had a masterful year, being voted the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year and then grabbing the most outstanding player award at the conference tournament. He earned All-Conference and All-District second team by averaging 12.4 points per game, five rebounds and four assists.
Camden Edmonds (Soph.) – West Stokes
Edmonds averaged 16.3 points per game 4.2 rebounds with 66 assists, 31 steals, and 41 deflections. He made 47 three pointers and scored in double figures in 12 of 13 conference games. Edmonds was also named Mid-State 2A All-Conference.
Jamison Wood (Jr.) – North Stokes
Wood led the team by averaging 11.8 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and took 12 charges on the season. He earned Northwest 1A All-Conference. Wood shot 50.9 percent from the field and was 41.7 percent from the three point line and averaged seven out of 10 foul shots.
Isiah Lash (Soph.) – South Stokes
Lash had a great sophomore campaign by averaging 12 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block per game. He was named Northwest 1A All-Conference and was key to the Sauras success this season.
Bryson Bowman (Jr.) – West Stokes
Bowman was second on the team is scoring with 13.2 points per game. He averaged 6.9 rebounds per contest and had four double-doubles and scored in double figures in 10 of the Wildcats’ 13 conference games. Bowman was named Mid-State 2A All-Conference.
Carson Fitch (Sr.) – North Stokes
Fitch was second on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per contest. He averaged 37.3 percent from the three point line with 50 made goals, and averaged 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Fitch earned Northwest 1A All-Conference and was one of four seniors to make the All-County team this year.
Ethan Moran (Jr.) – South Stokes
Moran was another key member of the Sauras’ starting lineup. He attacked the rim well, but you also had to respect his outside shooting. Moran made 37 made three pointers on the season and averaged 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. He earned Northwest 1A All-Conference.
Keyon Rawley (Soph.) – West Stokes
Rawley was third in scoring on the Wildcats’ roster with 7.5 points per game. He played 748 minutes (second on the team) during the season and averaged 3.5 rebounds and was first on the team in drawn charges with 16. Rawley was voted Mid-State 2A Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Treyson Mabe (Sr.) – North Stokes
Mabe is one of those players that every coach wished they had. He averaged only 5.3 points per game, but it was his defensive skills that earned him a spot on the All-County team. Mabe recorded an unprecedented 45 drawn charges on the season, a Viking record. He grabbed four rebounds per contest with 4.2 assists and two steals each game. Mabe was named Northwest 1A Honorable Mention.
Jonah Fie (Jr.) – South Stokes
Fie led the county with 54 made three pointers and was one of five starters for the Sauras that averaged in double digits with 10 points per game. He averaged four rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. Fie was named to the Northwest 1A All-Tournament and the All-Conference teams.
Brayden Ring (Sr.) – North Stokes
Ring transferred into North Stokes at the beginning of his senior year and has made an impact from day one. He earned a starting spot in the Vikings’ rotation midway through the season and averaged 8.6 points per game averaging three rebounds and two assists, and shot 30.6 percent from the three point line with 23 made field goals. Ring earned a spot on the Northwest 1A All-Tournament Team with his play during the end-of-season tournament.
Nathaniel Sisk (Sr.) – South Stokes
Sisk was one of those Swiss Army knives that every coach wished they had on their rosters. He was one of the Sauras’ best defenders and played a key role down the stretch with his attacking the basket and scoring when he needed to. Sisk averaged 10.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals. He was named to the Northwest 1A All-Tournament team and the Northwest 1A Honorable Mention All-Conference team.