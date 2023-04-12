With the help of area coaches and media, The Stokes News has released the 2022-23 All-County Boys’ Basketball team.
To say high school basketball in Stokes County was good this past season was an understatement. All three men’s teams finished at the top of their respected conferences and advanced to at least the second round of the state playoffs.
The team includes nine returning players and three newcomers.
South Stokes finished 25-5 overall and 12-0 in Northwest 1A Conference play and won its’ second consecutive conference and tournament championships and advanced to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the fourth time in school history. Five Sauras were selected to the team: Barry Hairston Jr., Isiah Lash, Ethan Moran, Jonah Fie, and Larsen Gallimore.
Hairston, Lash, Moran, and Fie return from last’s squad and Gallimore is making the team for the first time. Hairston, a three-time selection, was voted as the conference tournament MVP and averaged 13.1 points per game. Fie is also a three-time All-County player and led his team with 55 made three-point field goals averaging 11 points per contest.
Lash and Moran has made the team for a second time over the past two season. Lash led the team with 13.4 points per game and grabbed almost nine rebounds per contest. Moran was second on the team in three-pointers and also averaged in double digit scoring with 13.2 points per game. Gallimore stats line doesn’t show over-powering numbers, but he was the go to that guarded the opposing team’s best player. He was the defensive specialist that Sauras’ coach Jason Clark depended on.
North Stokes was second in the Northwest Conference behind South Stokes. The Vikings finished the season 23-6 and were conference tournament runner-up. The team lost to Thomasville in the second round. Four Vikings were selected to the team: Samuel Collins, Will Greer, Jamison Wood, and Michael Mabe.
Collins, making his first appearance, was voted as the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the year and led the county with more than 22 points per game. Wood and Mabe are making the squad for a second time. Wood scored 13 points per game, and Mabe averaged nine. Greer showed his dominance inside by averaging 15 points and nine rebounds per game.
West Stokes finished its’ season at 15-11 overall after starting the season 0-5. The Wildcats were second in the tough Midstate 2A behind Reidsville, who finished as state runners-up. Three Wildcat players were selected to the team: Camden Edmonds, Bryson Bowman, and Keyon Rawley.
Edmonds and Bowman are three-time All-County players and Rawley has been voted to the team twice.
Edmonds averaged 21.8 points per game and scored his 1,000th point of his career against T.W. Andrews. Bowman finished his career with the Wildcats averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game. Rawley was a versatile player for West that averaged 10 points per game and at times helped the opposing teams best offensive player. He also spent time bringing the ball up court to help set the offensive up.
Only five players return next season, Lash, Hairston, Greer, Edmonds, and Rawley.