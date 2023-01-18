Wyatt Cigliano, a sixth grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, still loves and follows any kind of racing, but he has found a new love in wrestling. Wyatt was born with Cerebral Palsy and is enjoying his first year as a member of the Warriors’ program.

“Having Wyatt on the team has helped us become closer as a group,” said Southeastern coach Rob Birchfield. “Every kid on this team has helped and supported Wyatt, and to see middle school students treat one another like this makes coaching so rewarding.”