Wyatt Cigliano, a sixth grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, still loves and follows any kind of racing, but he has found a new love in wrestling. Wyatt was born with Cerebral Palsy and is enjoying his first year as a member of the Warriors’ program.
“Having Wyatt on the team has helped us become closer as a group,” said Southeastern coach Rob Birchfield. “Every kid on this team has helped and supported Wyatt, and to see middle school students treat one another like this makes coaching so rewarding.”
Wyatt participated in the Foothills Middle School Wrestling Tournament at West Stokes on Saturday and faced off against Chestnut Grove’s Eli Vernon for a third time. He pinned Vernon in the second period leading 8-3. Vernon finished fourth in the varsity tournament in the 85 pound divison.
“Eli actually came to me and asked if he could wrestle Wyatt at the wrestling tournament,” said Trojans’ coach Jason Sammons. “That just shows what kind of kid he is, without prompting him, he knew what was right. Eli has a big heart and is one of the best kids around. His own mother didn’t know he was going to wrestle Wyatt, he just told her that there was going to be a special match at the wrestling tournament.”
Wyatt has a twin sister Hayden and lives with his mother Millicent Bullins and sees his father Adam Cigliano on a regular basis.
“I have so many feelings about Saturday,” said Millicent. “I am so grateful that he has such wonderful teammates and coaches. They have treated him just like anyone else and supported him the whole season. My heart has been overwhelmed with the love and support for Wyatt.
“To see that on Saturday brought tears to my eyes. Wyatt wants to be like everyone else and just be a normal kid. There are so many people with huge hearts and it’s so good to see, especially in the world we live in today.”
Wyatt tried soccer but wanted to play another sport and he asked his mother about wrestling. She talked to Coach Birchfield and explained that some things may be difficult for him, or it may take him longer than others to accomplish, but he wanted to try it.
“Being a twin, I think has helped him because he wants to keep up with his sister Hadley and do whatever she does,” said Bullins. “I will always push him to try different things. That’s how we find out what we’re good at, right? He asked me if I thought he would be any good and I said you’ll never know unless you try.”
Wyatt credits Dr. T.S. Parks at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital for allowing him to walk after performing Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery on him at four-years old. The surgery reduces spasticity (high muscle tone) in the legs. The goal of the surgery was to relax the muscles by identifying and cutting only those nerve fibers that contribute to spasticity.
“Wyatt has been through it,” his mother stated. “I have to say he is a tough cookie. He is an old soul and loves people and will talk their ears off.”