Stokes Special Olympics partner with Piedmont Triad Youth Bowlers

Female Division from left to right: Natalie Eaves, Devon Myers, Madison Cain, Helen Bryant, Abigail Brockington, Khloe Oxendine Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Male Division 1 from left to right: Aiden Stamper, Daniel Sanders, Morgan Wright, William Brown, Tyshaun Baxter, Ricky Rickert. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Male Division 2 from left to right: Jeremiah Morton, Terrence Baxter, Dante Spinazzola, Marshall Britt, Michael Davis Jr, Jackson Chapman. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

On Saturday, July 8th, Special Olympics Stokes County joined forces with the Piedmont Triad Youth Bowlers Boosters to hold the First Annual Unified Doubles Invitational at Northside Lanes in Winston Salem.

It was the first time Special Olympics Stokes County collaborated with this amazing group of bowlers and their families. Each Special Olympics athlete was paired with a Piedmont Triad Youth Bowler to bowl four games using the Baker System format.

In a Baker System doubles tournament, the bowlers take turns alternating frames with one bowler bowling all of the odd number frames and their partner bowling all of the even number frames until all ten frames are bowled.

The Doubles teams were split into three divisions based on their genders and team averages. The winners of the Female Division were Special Olympics athlete, Madison Cain and Unified partner, Helen Bryant. Second place winners were Special Olympics athlete, Natalie Eaves, and Unified partner, Devon Myers. Third place winners were Special Olympics athlete, Khloe Oxendine and Unified partner, Abigail Brockington.

The winners of the Male Division 1 were Special Olympics athlete, Morgan Wright and Unified partner, William Brown. Second place winners were Special Olympics athlete, Daniel Sanders and Unified partner, Aiden Stamper. Third place winners were Special Olympics athlete, Ricky Rickert and Unified partner Tyshaun Baxter.

The winners of the Male Division 2 were Special Olympics athlete, Marshall Britt and Unified partner, Dante Spinazzola. Second place winners were Special Olympics athlete, Jeremiah Morton, and Unified partner, Terrence Baxter. Third place winners were Special Olympics athlete, Jackson Chapman and Unified partner, Michael Davis, Jr.

“We are so proud of all the bowlers that participated in this tournament,” said coach Carol Borre. “It was a great day for all to celebrate inclusion and make new friends that share the love of bowling. We hope this is the first of many more amazing collaborations between these two incredible groups!

“A huge thank you to Kristen Stamper, with the PTYBB, Tracy Golding, Tabitha Golding, and Kalib Mills at Northside Lanes for this wonderful opportunity! Thank you to Special Olympics Stokes County Coordinator, Mitzi Britt and fellow coaches, Mark Borre and Delton Ballard. Most of all, thank you to all the bowlers and their families for helping to make this event such a success and for being a part of the Inclusion Revolution!”

If you would like to become involved in Special Olympics Stokes County as a coach, volunteer, or athlete, please send an email to stokes@sonc.net.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.