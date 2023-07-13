Stokes Post 290 eliminated from playoffs

Kahle Lickfeld lasted five innings against Post 8 Junior Dawgs out of Davidson County. Robert Money | The Stokes News Riley Tuttle picked up the complete win game against the HiToms on Monday. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sam Reeves singled to centerfield in the first inning scoring two runs. Robert Money | The Stokes News Spencer Boles focused between pitches against HiToms. Robert Money | The Stokes News Tanner Lomax coached his team to a 14-4-1 record this season. Robert Money | The Stokes News Post 290’s Spencer Boles beats out a first inning play at first against the HiToms. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING – Stokes County Post 290 Legion Junior baseball opened its’ post season with a 6-2 win on Monday against HiToms Post 41 out of High Point. On Tuesday, the Stokes’ season ended with a disappointing 6-1 defeat to Post 8 Junior Hawgs out of Davidson County.

Riley Tuttle pitched a complete game against the HiToms giving up four hits, two runs, one earned, with six strikeouts and two walks.

Tuttle gave up a run in the top of the first inning only to see his team fight back and score three runs in their half of the inning. Kahle Lickfeld singled with one out and moved to second on Dru Hall’s single to left field. Spencer Boles singled loading the bases for Eli Edwards. Edwards walked forcing home Lickfeld and then Sam Reeves roped a line drive to center field platting both Hall and Boles for the 3-1 lead.

The HiToms managed to score a run in the third to inch closer to the home team, but insurance runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings secured the win and advanced Post 290 to Tuesday’s home game against Post 8 Junior Hawgs.

Reeves and Hall collected two hits each with each scoring a run. Reeves had 2RBI’s while Hall had one. Tuttle was 1-for-2 with 2RBIs. Lickfeld, Boles, and Edwards had one hit each in the contest.

Post 8 Hawgs tallied a run in the top of the second inning and never trailed in the game. They posted three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth and seventh innings. Stokes lone run came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Boles doubled to center field scoring Hall after reaching on a single.

Lickfeld took the loss pitching five innings giving up four runs, three earned runs, five hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Boles pitched the final two innings allowing two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts, and one walk.

Mikah Webster, Gus Santoro, Hall, Boles, and Tuttle had one hit each in the game against the Junior Hawgs.

Stokes County Junior Legion Post 290 ended its season with a 14-4-1 record.

Members of the team are Charlie Reeves, Riley Tuttle, Spencer Boles, Devin Gastley, Eli Edwards, Mikah Webster, Caiden Mendenhall, Grady Hall, Chase Bowman, Cayden Covel, Carter Spainhour, Matthew Grubb, Christopher Bennett, Dru Hall, Kahle Lickfeld, Gus Santoro, Drew Bullington, and Sam Reeves.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.