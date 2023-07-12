Sauras name Ford the next Girl’s Basketball Coach

Hunter Ford with his wife Liz. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hired a familiar face to lead the girls’ basketball program after Shane Worth stepped down to coach baseball at Providence Grove High School. The school welcomed Hunter Ford to lead the team. Ford has been coaching and teaching at Southeastern Stokes Middle School for the past four years.

“Hunter has a strong background in coaching basketball from High School, AAU, and middle school,” said South Stokes’ Athletic Director, Jason Clark. “He is coming from middle school where he has had continued success and also has the luxury of already having relationships with the girls coming up to help build the program and keep it moving in the right direction. We are blessed to have him at South Stokes, and we look forward to seeing all the great things his program will do over the years.”

Ford was an assistant basketball coach at South Stokes for three years and the head coach of Southeastern for the past five. He was the head JV baseball coach and assistant varsity coach at South Stokes for four years and for the past four years at Southeastern. Ford has also accepted an invitation to rejoin the baseball team as an assistant varsity coach under newly hired coach, Gary Pollard.

“South Stokes is home for me,” said Ford. “I was born and raised in Germanton and graduated from South Stokes in 2009. I played basketball for Coach Clark and baseball for Coach (Gary) Nail. I have been blessed to play for and learn from some of the best coaches in the area.

“I love this community and how tight knit it is. I hope to coach at South for a long time. This program has been through three coaches in the past five or six years, so I hope to bring some consistency to the program and build off of what the past coaches had started.”

Ford has many goals and expectations for the basketball program.

“My goals for the women’s basketball program are simple. I want these girls to be better people when they leave South as seniors. I plan to measure our success not based on wins and losses, but if the girls are getting better, because if they are getting better then the wins will follow. I plan to get these girls in the gym and weight room during their offseason and continue building for the next year.

Ford graduated from Western Carolina University in 2014 where he majored in Heath and Physical Education. After teaching at Southeastern for the past six years, Ford will move to South Stokes and teach health and physical education.

Hunter and his wife Liz have been married for two years.

“I am very excited for this opportunity both as an educator and coach. South Stokes is a special place to me and is the only place you can be a Saura! This journey is going to be awesome!”

