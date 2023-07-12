Sauras hire Pollard to coach Baseball

Gary Pollard has coached Chestnut Grove to 144 wins over the past 13 years. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Coach Gary Pollard with his wife Paige and kids Piper and Phillip. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – For 13 years Gary Pollard coached baseball at Chestnut Grove Middle School, winning 144 games, winning five conference championships and four other years of finishing second. South Stokes announced that Pollard will become the next baseball coach at the school.

“Coach Pollard has coached over 20 plus years and has experience from the high school to middle school levels,” noted South Stokes’ Athletic Director Jason Clark. “He has a strong background in teaching fundamentals as well as developing young talents into phenomenal high school players while at Chestnut Grove. We are blessed to have him at South Stokes, and we look forward to seeing all the great things his program will do over the years.”

Pollard previously coached at West Stokes as an assistant for 12 years and was an assistant coach for both JV and varsity at Radford High School in Virginia. He served one year as the JV head coach. He has 35 years of coaching experience ranging from t-ball, American Legion, Fries Recreation Center (Va.), Radford Parks and Recreation (Va.), King Little League, West Stokes, and Chestnut Grove.

“Thank you to Mr. (Chris) Bottoms, Mr. (Lucas) Jones, and Coach (Jason) Clark. I am passionate about the game and appreciative of the opportunity to coach at South Stokes. I am looking forward to getting on the field with our coaching staff and players.

“I feel that my years of experience, at multiple levels, gives me a unique insight into developing a program from the youth/travel ball levels through middle and high school. I believe in my players and coaches. I also believe there should be a genuine love of the game in a program. That makes it more enjoyable on a daily basis and helps to work through the challenges of a season.”

Pollard’s love for the game was fostered in his hometown of Fries, Va. He grew up playing baseball in the yard with his brother and neighborhood kids. Pollard explained that playing with his friends in the Dixie League to school ball had a way of making baseball special. Now, as a coach, he is all about continuing passing along that love for a great game to the next generation.

“My number one goal is to lead a program that continues to be a source of pride for the school, community, and Stokes County. I have been around long enough to appreciate, from the other dugout, some really good players who have worn the South Stokes uniforms.

“Baseball is a special game that transcends age groups. It is important that our coaching staff is invested and passionate about the big picture of South Stokes baseball. That passion and enthusiasm is contagious and sets the tone for our program.”

Pollard has taught for 30 years, 25 in the Exceptional Children’s Program and five years in In School Suspension (ISS). He will continue teaching in the EC Department at South Stokes.

Pollard, and his wife Paige, have four children, Amanda, Tyler, Phillip, and Piper.

“Most importantly, I appreciate my family’s support in the decision-making of coaching at South Stokes. I have a great deal of respect for Coach (Shane) Worth and wish him the best at Providence Grove.

“The last 13 years at Chestnut Grove have been nothing short of special with both the kids and coaches. I look forward to seeing those guys continue to grow and develop in their baseball careers.”