West Stokes announces new Dance Team

Coach Haley Ashworth, pictured with her two children, will lead the West Stokes Dance Program in its’ inaugural season. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News West Stokes team captains are Carleigh Moore and Allie Bartlett. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

KING – West Stokes has added a new dance team to the school’s athletic department for the 2023-24 season. The team will be coached by 2008 Wildcat alumnus Haley Cromer Ashworth.

“A dance team was something I wanted and dreamed about in high school,” said the coach. “Kayla Knight and I tried for years to get a team started but hit lots of roadblocks. Now there are so many dance opportunities and wonderful things happening for dancers in our community.

“The process has been quick, challenging, but rewarding in many ways for everyone involved. We’re in unchartered territory and we’ve been thankful to have local support from elite dancers, like Hannah Smith who is a dancer at N.C. State University and Kaylin Moser who is a dancer at UNC Charlotte.

“We’ve had a handful of practices and the girls have amazed me with their work ethic. They’re developing confidence individually and as a team and it’s exciting to watch them grow and meet their full potential.”

“I see nothing but positives with beginning a dance program at West Stokes,” said West Stokes’ principal Dr. Sam Jones. “There was interest in a dance team prior to me being named principal two years ago. The interest continued to build and after conversations with several people, including our students, they wanted it and I felt like there was a need for it.

“Having someone like Coach Ashworth, that understands both academics and dance was key in the hiring process. I believe the partnership between the dance and cheerleading programs, along with the band, will enhance our game day environment. We have a lot of good things happening at West Stokes!”

Ashworth danced competitively for 13 years at Jennifer’s Dance Center and taught dance for six years for Rhythm on Main at the Surry Arts Council. She is currently teaching third grade at King Elementary.

The team is only dancing during the fall sports season, but Ashworth hopes more opportunities open up for them as they learn and grow.

“It is my goal to give back to the community where I grew up,” added Ashworth. I want to help give these dancers the opportunity to find their “place” at West Stokes. The overwhelming support from everyone has been wonderful.”

Seniors Carleigh Moore and Emma Ring, along with juniors Sophie Pratt and Allie Bartlett, were named captains of the inaugural team that will feature 15 dancers. Along with Ashworth, coaches Amber Stogner and Kayla Knight will help the Lady Cats this year.

Members of the team are Kennley Atkins (So.), Allie Bartlett (Jr.), Brooklyn Bloodworth (So.), Abbie Green (So.), Kendra Harris (So.), Skylar Hodge (Jr.), Leah Hopkins (Jr.), Kylie Magaraci (Fr.), Carleigh Moore (Sr.), Elizabeth Parrish (So.), Sophie Pratt (Jr.), Emma Ring (Sr.), Emma Sealey (So.), Caroline Stogner (Fr.), and Grace Williams (Fr.).

