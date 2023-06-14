Player announced All-Region, All-State

The Wildcats’ Sadie Knox earned All-Region for a second straight time. Robert Money | The Stokes News Junior Jessica Beasley was one of four defensive players for the Wildcats to be selected All-Region. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Ava Santoro earned All-Region for the Wildcats. Robert Money | The Stokes News Blaze Lawson helped North Stokes win 23 games this season while earning pitcher of the year honors in the Northwest 1A Conference. Robert Money | The Stokes News Brandon Shemo earned All-District for the Vikings. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ Bryson Bennett earned Northwest 1A Player of the Year and Conference Tournament MVP. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Carson White earned 1A All-State and helped the Sauras win back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Champions. Robert Money | The Stokes News

West Stokes players Rebecca Luzzi, Ava Santoro, Sadie Knox, and Jessica Beasley earned All-Region honors this season. The players were key to the Wildcats’ success this season on the pitch. All four players played the back line limiting opponents to 25 goals in 19 games. The team finished 14-4-1 and won the Mid-State 2A Conference championship with a 10-0 record. West ended its’ season in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State playoffs against West Stanly. Luzzi was tagged as the defensive player of the year in the Mid-State.

North Stokes’ baseball players Blaze Lawson and Bryson Bennett earned 1A All-State honors with teammate Brandon Shemo collecting All-District. The trio helped the Vikings win a school record 23 games and to their first conference championship in the history of the school. North captured the Northwest 1A Tournament Championship with a victory over rival and co-conference champion South Stokes. The Vikings reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A State playoffs eventually losing to state champions, Uwharrie Charter Academy. Lawson earned the pitcher of the year honors and Bennett was the player of the year. Bennett also earned the conference tournament MVP trophy. Lawson will attend N.C. A&T in the fall, while Bennett will play baseball at Ferrum College.

South Stokes’ Carson White also earned 1A All-State. The senior led the Sauras to back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Championships and was conference tournament runner-up this season. The Sauras were 15-8 and ended their season in the second round of the state playoffs.

